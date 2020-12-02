Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Exciting things coming up: Alaya F turns on the heat with tasselled shorts and thigh high boots in mystery pole dancing pic

Exciting things coming up: Alaya F turns on the heat with tasselled shorts and thigh high boots in mystery pole dancing pic

Alaya F also shared another sneak peak from what appears to be an upcoming project. The young actor is wearing a shimmery, shiny two piece co-ordinated set including an embellished bralette and tasselled hot shorts, with matching thigh-high embellished boots as she pole dances.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 15:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Alaya F (Instagram)

Alaya F made everyone sit up and take notice with her debut performance alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Janemann, and since her first onscreen appearance, the 23-year-old has managed to rack up quite a fan following with her interesting social media posts that cover a range of topics including fitness, make-up, dance, fashion, food, skin care, while also giving her huge fan following several sneak peaks into her life. Most recently, the young actor who turned 23 this week, took to her Instagram account to give fans a glimpse inside her birthday celebrations. She posted a photo of herself against a wall of balloons and birthday decor from her birthday celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic - that were in Ali Baug, which is just off the coast of Mumbai - looking as stunning as ever in a skimpy, metallic silver bikini, showing off her toned abs. “Feeling blessed, grateful and super happy! Thank you for all the love and all the wonderful birthday wishes!...”, she captioned the post.

 

 

Alaya also shared another sneak peak from what appears to be an upcoming project. The young actor is wearing a shimmery, shiny two piece co-ordinated set including an embellished bralette and tasselled hot shorts, with matching thigh-high embellished boots and a matching hand piece as she dances with the pole. Unlike her usual onscreen looks, Alaya is seen sporting big hair and tonnes of make-up which included thick lashes, a deep lip colour and lots of eye make-up in the monochrome shot, which she captioned, “Lots of exciting things coming up! Can’t wait for you guys to see it!”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Dec 02, 2020 15:42 IST
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 14:30 IST
‘Nobody taking anything away, new film city being developed in UP’: Yogi Adityanath
Dec 02, 2020 15:56 IST
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
Dec 02, 2020 14:55 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh govt to ensure admission of NEET qualified students from remote areas in private colleges
Dec 02, 2020 16:05 IST
Glucosamine may reduce overall death rates
Dec 02, 2020 16:05 IST
HPCC issues notice to 12 Mandi Congress leaders for indiscipline
Dec 02, 2020 16:03 IST
Facilitate academic fraternity to work on cyber security, awareness measures: UGC tells varsities
Dec 02, 2020 16:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.