Exploring soft, yet resilient femininity 

“I wanted to introduce an element of softness. This is not about the power woman, but someone, who’s embracing her softer side yet coming out strong, glam and confident,” says the designer on a WhatsApp call from Canada, who wanted to hit the reset button with this capsule outing aptly titled Circle Back. It’s hard to picture a Namrata Joshipura show minus the blow-me-away visual appeal of sequins and high-octane surface shine. And at FDCI-led Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 21, the emissary of evening glamour and sporty luxe yet again provided us with a much-needed dose of escapist glamour. After the painful lockdown and the never-ending pandemic period, we could all use some unapologetic sparkle of paillettes and look-at-me surface texturing.

In an overcrowded evening wear space in Indian fashion, Namrata has always managed to churn out of-the-moment, wearable and glam pieces season after season which evoke instant desirability. No wonder that the brand NJ has become the metaphor for city girl chic and glam-leisure.

In this digital showcase, she added a new dimension to her outing with an opening feathered cape look offset with a pair of space-age reflector sunnies and white booties. The czarina of sheen also toyed with micro pearls - peppering them in a visually-arresting gradient format on a sporty twinset complete with her signature visor caps, on a languid pantsuit which came with asymmetrical lapels, a long line waistcoat and other soft denim pieces.

However, what stood out the most was the unique mesh fabric she engineered. She extrapolated mesh as a base to link the dainty beads together and then removed the mesh which resulted in a fluid chainmail-like fabric encrusted with micro beads. When the light hit the fabric as her models sashayed up and down, it induced a heightened trompe l’oeil shine on effect.

Over the years, she’s been successfully writing an encyclopedia on glam rock with a kinetic parade of sportified sensuality and techno femininity. Given her sixth sense understanding of 3 D ornamentation, beading, panelling and cutwork, she continues to channel her inner NJ girl, who knows how to make an entrance for sure!