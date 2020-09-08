‘Extremely hot LA weather’: Sunny Leone flaunts her enviable curves and swimsuit collection amid the coronavirus pandemic. See pics

Sunny Leone is busy living it up in Los Angeles, going for hikes, painting with her children and basking in the hot LA sun sporting her gorgeous swimwear collection. The Bollywood actor has been posting about her lockdown life amid the coronavirus pandemic on social media, and in her latest post she is seen standing by the pool wearing a simple yet stunning black swimsuit with a plunging neckline. Sunny’s nails were painted a pale blue, her wet hair tucked under a straw-coloured hat, sporting a lipstick from her own line, Starstruck by Sunny Leone. This is one of the many swimsuits that the Jism 2 actor has flaunted on her social media from her enviable collection. And while swimming at the beach may be a distant dream for many of us, why not enjoy the sights and the feels vicariously through Sunny’s sunny posts (it had to be done).

Here’s a look at some of the many bikinis, monokinis and swimsuits from the actor’s beachy outings that are surely going to make being cooped up at home in this already difficult un’lockdown’, a lot harder.

From lazing around at home, to jumping into the pool with her bestie, the monokini/bikini has been Sunny’s choice of attire for quite a few occasions.

The series of photos of Sunny lying around in the sand shot by celebrity fashion photographer Daboo Ratnani sees the actor flaunting a number of interesting swimsuits, from a dual toned blue with dark blue piece with a side cutout to a golden beige bikini that the actor wore with high heels and big hair.

We are also digging these shots of sunny wearing some stunning swimsuits, the golden metallic accents on the black bikini give it a classy look, while the tie-up detailing on the white is also very interesting and the monotone shades work well on the actor.

These kitschy pieces really stand out on Sunny.

Sunny is currently staying at her Los Angeles home with husband Daniel Weber and their children Noah, Asher and Nisha. The actor often posts about her daily life, routine, activities and shenanigans on social media to keep her fans updated.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter