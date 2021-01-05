Famed Bollywood writers Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma set Covid-wedding goals with simple and intimate nuptials. See pics

Famed Bollywood writers Kanika Dhillon, known for writing films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, and Himanshu Sharma - best known for writing films including Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu series and Zero - have tied the knot, weeks after the couple announced their engagement. Kanika shared several images from the couples intimate nuptials. Kanika looked radiant in her stunning fuchsia pink long anarkali with elbow lenght sleeves, matching churidar and dupatta, all of which were embellished in gold embroidery. The 38-year-old writer looked stunning with her dark hair flowing in loose waves, minimal make-up and customary choodas. Her 40-year-old groom on the other hand went for white kurta and pyjamas, adding some colour to his simple look with a mustard-yellow Nehru jacket. Kanika shared images from the low-key event with the caption, “Here is to #2021 #newbeginnings #himanshusharma,” she wrote in the caption.

The duo, who began dating in 2019, made their relationship public last June. Himanshu’s previous romantic relationship with Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker made quite a few headlines. On the work front, Sharma is looking forward to the release of Atrangi Re, directed by his longtime collaborator Aanand L Rai , which stars Sara Ali Khan in a double role along side Dhanushya and Akshay Kumar. Kanika will be reuniting with actor Taapsee Pannu and Rai after Manmarziyaan for Haseen Dillruba, which also stars Vikrant Massey. She is also penning filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming directorial venture, which reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan.

