Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Famed Bollywood writers Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma set Covid-wedding goals with simple and intimate nuptials. See pics

Famed Bollywood writers Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma set Covid-wedding goals with simple and intimate nuptials. See pics

Kanika Dhillon, best known for writing films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, and Himanshu Sharma of Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu series and Zero - have tied the knot in a small ceremony. SEE PICS...

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma (Instagram)

Famed Bollywood writers Kanika Dhillon, known for writing films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, and Himanshu Sharma - best known for writing films including Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu series and Zero - have tied the knot, weeks after the couple announced their engagement. Kanika shared several images from the couples intimate nuptials. Kanika looked radiant in her stunning fuchsia pink long anarkali with elbow lenght sleeves, matching churidar and dupatta, all of which were embellished in gold embroidery. The 38-year-old writer looked stunning with her dark hair flowing in loose waves, minimal make-up and customary choodas. Her 40-year-old groom on the other hand went for white kurta and pyjamas, adding some colour to his simple look with a mustard-yellow Nehru jacket. Kanika shared images from the low-key event with the caption, “Here is to #2021 #newbeginnings #himanshusharma,” she wrote in the caption.

 

 

The duo, who began dating in 2019, made their relationship public last June. Himanshu’s previous romantic relationship with Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker made quite a few headlines. On the work front, Sharma is looking forward to the release of Atrangi Re, directed by his longtime collaborator Aanand L Rai , which stars Sara Ali Khan in a double role along side Dhanushya and Akshay Kumar. Kanika will be reuniting with actor Taapsee Pannu and Rai after Manmarziyaan for Haseen Dillruba, which also stars Vikrant Massey. She is also penning filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming directorial venture, which reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
by Rhythma Kaul
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

China sentences former Huarong chairman to death over bribery
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Samsung Galaxy S21 series camera specs leaked
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Tusshar Kapoor: I feel I could have avoided some films in my career
by Rishabh Suri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.