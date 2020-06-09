Fashion industry has huge role to play in eradicating racism: Victoria Beckham

Sections
Designer Victoria Beckham believes the fashion industry has a big responsibility to promote inclusivity and show the world the way to grow above colour, class and creed.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:14 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, London

The 46-year-old fashion designer said the protest against systemic racism and police brutality, in the wake of African-American man George Floyd’s death in police custody, pushed her to set up an internal working group in her company to discuss the race issues that plague the industry (Instagram)

The 46-year-old fashion designer said the protest against systemic racism and police brutality, in the wake of African-American man George Floyd’s death in police custody, pushed her to set up an internal working group in her company to discuss the race issues that plague the industry. “Watching things unfold and learning more about the Black Lives Matter movement, I’ve been truly sickened by how deeply ingrained racism is in our society… “The fashion industry has a huge role to play, and for me, it starts with representation, both within my business and who we work with externally. I’ve always aimed for inclusivity, but we all need to look inwards and be better,” Victoria posted on Instagram.

 

The singer-turned-entrepreneur, who owns luxury fashion label Victoria Beckham, said they have set up an internal working group at the company “as a first step and will provide additional support to ensure that we are listening to each other, discussing the issues, identifying unconscious bias in ourselves and ensuring our short and long-term actions reflect all our learnings”.



Victoria said while it is impossible to bring an overnight change, she aims at becoming better with each passing day.

“Whilst things won’t change or be solved in a day, we clearly can’t wait another day to start and I am absolutely committed to being better and doing more, both personally and professionally. #blacklivesmatter,” the former Spice Girl wrote.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

