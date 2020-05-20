Fashion models show their summer quarantine look from home

Covid-19 almost wiped out the thought from our mind that it’s summer time. From easy-breezy dresses to an array of tropical, paisley or polka prints to play with, we have forgotten how we rejoiced our summer vacations earlier in style. So to bring back that joy of summer dressing, we asked some of India’s most sought-after models to do a home shoot in the most fashion forward way. They were given a moodboard and asked to style their look, do their own hair and makeup and self shoot or take help from a family member who they are quarantined with. The results show that our models can replicate a professional shoot with utmost ease.

Tashi Pedy ( Anima Creative Management)

She is currently quarantining in Bhutan and she styled her summer look by cutting her ripped boyfriend jeans to make thigh-high shorts. The leftover part was used in covering her boots. “We realised that styling a look can help motivate an individual to think out of the box and be creative,” she says. For the top she used a part of her national uniform called the ‘wonju’ and broach to help the outfit from falling apart. The picture was clicked by her younger sister. “ I shot the outfit in more than five locations before we found locations with good light and setting. Shooting at home was challenging cause I had to work with the surrounding to create the mood,” she adds.

Sunny Kamble

The model got this shot clicked from his wife Kavita Kharayat Kamble, in their Mumbai abode on a lazy summer afternoon. Wearing a red baseball shirt which was unbuttoned and a pair of printed harem pants, he made his long, unkempt hair do the required drama. “I wanted to play around the colour red with white backdrop. Summer days for me is all about bright colours,” he says.

Ansh Duggal

The model sports a tank top with a pair of track pants with a pair of Jordans. He further gushes that he got to slip into these Jordans because of the shoot. The shot was clicked by his sister Vani Duggal.” My hair was really kind to me so I didn’t really have to do much to style it,” he says.

Sheryl Bennett ( Anima Creative Management)

Wearing a floral skirt teamed with a loose yellow tee and a printed head scarf tightly tied around the head and her braid, Sherly posed up a storm. The shot has been clicked by her mother Rosama Francis. The colour yellow with the colourful floral printed skirt sum up our summer mood.

Adarsh Raj (Purple Thoughts)

Model Adarsh Raj showed off his newfound love for this paisley shirt which he teamed with a pair of track pants. The sneakerhead wanted to make sure his love for sneakers should also make for an element in the picture, therefore those shoe boxes lying behind showing his prized possession. The shot has been taken by his brother.

Dipti Pawar (Anima Creative Management)

For model Dipti Pawar, her favourite pastime during quarantine happens to be spending time with her pet. Channelling androgynous chic in this black bandhgala and her hair wrapped in a towel, this shot clicked by her cousin Deepal Pawar is everything we would want to do on a summer break.

Palak Singhal (Purple Thoughts)

“I love dressing up whenever possible and quarantine has given me enough reasons to do so and cheer up my mood,” says Palak. She wanted to raise the oomph quotient in the shoot and decided to wear a one-sleeved neon orange dress with a thigh-high slit. A pristine pearl neckpiece adds to the magic. The shot has been clicked by her sister.

Sharan Mahtani (TFM)

Model Sharan Mahtani’s mother Vanita Mahtani turned his photographer for a day and captured him posing on their terrace wearing a block print shirt teamed with black trousers and pair of sneakers.

Credits

Concept: Akshay Kaushal

Styling: Self-styled by models

Model coordination: Anima Creative Management, TFM, Purple Thoughts