Fendi taps Dior designer Kim Jones to replace Karl Lagerfeld

Fendi taps Dior designer Kim Jones to replace Karl Lagerfeld

Rome fashion house Fendi announced Wednesday that Kim Jones is taking over from the late Karl Lagerfeld as creative director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 15:59 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Milan

FILE - In this Jan.18, 2018 file photo, designer Kim Jones, centre, accepts applause as he walks with models Kate Moss, right, and Naomi Campbell after his Louis Vuitton men's Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented in Paris. Rome fashion house Fendi announced Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 that Kim Jones is taking over from the late Karl Lagerfeld as creative director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections. Jones will take on the Fendi duties while staying on as artistic director of Dior Homme. (AP)

Rome fashion house Fendi announced Wednesday that Kim Jones is taking over from the late Karl Lagerfeld as creative director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections. Jones will take on the Fendi duties while staying on as artistic director of Dior Homme, another house in the Paris-based luxury goods empire of LVMH chief Bernard Arnault. He joins the third-generation Silvia Venturini Fendi, who will continue in charge of creating Fendi accessories and menswear collections.

The British-born Jones fills the void left by the 2019 death of Lagerfeld, who had joined Fendi in 1965 and had been its womenswear design chief since 1977. Jones’ first Fendi collection will be ready-to-wear shown during the fall-winter 2021-2022 fashion week in February. It’s the second major fashion partnership announced in recent months, after news that Raf Simons would join Miuccia Prada as co-creative director of Prada. Their first joint women’s spring-summer 2021 collection will be shown in Milan later this month.

Arnault, chief executive of Fendi parent company LVMH, praised Jones for having proven he could “adapt to the codes and heritage of the LVMH houses while revisiting them with great modernity and audacity.” Jones, who joined Louis Vuitton in 2011 and moved to Dior Homme seven years later, said working at Fendi and Dior together was a “huge privilege.” Fendi said she was looking forward to taking the Rome house “to the next level with him.”

