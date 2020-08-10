Fenty Skin: Rihanna shares her skincare routine, how she maintains the glow and more

Rihanna is an icon, on or off-screen. She has this way of leaving you absolutely tongue-tied, whether it is through her music, her fashion sense, wit, or her self-proclaimed ‘bad girl’ image. It is safe to say that we are yet to come across a field where she has not dominated.

Rihanna’s own luxury fashion brand, Fenty, has been growing with leaps and bounds now for years. To take her brand to the next level, she has released a new line of skincare products, Fenty Skin. In a promotional video for Fenty Skin, Rihanna posted her night-time skincare routine with a leading fashion magazine.

The section is titled ‘Go to Bed with Me’ and it features her talking about her entire night-time makeup removal and skincare routine through which she has been able to maintain her flawless skin and it is safe to say, we are all trying to glow like that.

