Festive OOTD: Mira Rajput Kapoor looks radiant like the sun in Rs 13.5k canary yellow pleated kurta dress

As shopping for end-of-year festivities soar high this week, here’s a must-have OOTD by Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor which looks perfect for any at-home festive party. Read on to scroll through her pictures in a canary yellow pleated kurta dress that speaks volumes about the versatile, fuss-free yet impactful ensemble

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 17:11 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s pleated kurta dress is perfect for any at-home festive party (Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Looking for a dress that can double up as a kurta when worn with palazzo or brocade pants? Search no further as Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor recently shared her OOTD which we find as the perfect festive outfit. Versatile, fuss-free yet impactful, Mira’s sartorial ensemble is a must-have for your glam closet as you go shopping for end-of-year festivities.

In a flood of pictures surfacing on the Internet, Mira can be seen donning the canary yellow pleated kurta dress from Indian designer Payal Khandwala’s latest summer collection. Looking as radiant as the sun, Mira’s universally flattering outfit comes with a clean silhouette and simple lines which seems perfect for any at-home festive party.

 

The half-sleeve pleated kurta dress is made of polyester satin fabric and Mira accessorised it with a minimalistic gold pendant. Pulling back her hair in a half-clutch hairstyle, Mira opted for subtle makeup with a dab of nude pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows.



 

Mira wore it to shoot for an episode of The India Edit where she talked about the age old wisdom of beauty, Ayurveda and the modern woman. The dress originally cost Rs 13,500 on Payal’s website.

 

The India Edit is a new initiative by Mira where she explores modern India through the millennial eye. Her conversations promise to take netizens through India’s cultural cornucopia — the traditions, its aesthetic, the food, design, its people and the cross section of them all and “the pathbreakers and caretakers of our Indian heritage who have taken India to the world’s stage, keeping its soul intact.”

