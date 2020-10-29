Find yourself in a fashion fix this Karwa Chauth? Deck up like Hina Khan in a deep rani pink sharara set

With the fashion industry waking up in the middle of a festive week, after months of quarantine hibernation, a yearn to look unconventional, contemporary and glamorous while sticking to traditional wear is dominating the ethnic closet. For those finding themselves in a fashion fix this Karwa Chauth, after several Navratri pujas and Dussehra, Bigg Boss 14’s senior Hina Khan has just the right solution.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a deep rani pink sharara set which looks like the perfect festive inspo for our ethnic wardrobe this Karwa Chauth. The striking ensemble in deep rani pink paired an exquisite meenakari weave brocade sharara with a textured georgette kurta.

The neckline embroidery sported gota, resham and pretty tassels and the kurta, sharara and dupatta too had smart accents of strong linear gota lines. If this was not enough to make the outfit look rich, the embellished net dupatta sealed the deal with its shimmer.

Donning the ensemble from Indian designer Gopi Vaid’s Lodhi Sharara collection, Hina accessorised the look with a pair of gold jhumkis and completed the attire with a pair of gold coloured footwear. Leaving her mid-parted hair open, Hina wore a nude lipstick shade, kohl-clad eyes and a tiny bindi to amp up the ethnic feels.

Swirling in the designer sharara, Hina struck dainty poses for the camera. She captioned the pictures, “Let the Festivities begin (sic).”

The traditional ensemble originally cost Rs 36,500 on designer Gopi Vaid’s website.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter