Floral pyjamas are the new celeb-approved holiday perfect trend

From celebrities to fashion influencers everyone embraced the comfy trend and tried to experiment with the PJs in a way that they could be worn even outdoors

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 19:38 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Malaika Arora rocking a floral pyjama set from designer Anamika Khanna.

Designers reimagined and reinterpreted the pyjama set like never before as they became an essential part of everyone’s closet this year because of the pandemic. From celebrities to fashion influencers everyone embraced the comfy trend and tried to experiment with the PJs in a way that they could be worn even outdoors. Fun, quirky prints and luxe fabrics were included to make the erstwhile boring loungewear trendier. And as the year 2020, draws to a close, the holiday season is here and fashionistas are opting for floral pyjama set in lush fabrics to perk up their mood and up their loungewear dressing game. What makes these floral pyjama sets so popular? We speak to style experts.

 

“This year, when PJs became the official work from home attire, it was about time, the designers and brands come up with more playful and exciting new take on the pyjama sets. And what could be a better print then floral for doing this. They not only make for a delightful appearance but also adds so much vibrancy to the otherwise loomy and boring Pyjama set,” says designer Siddhartha Bansal.

These pyjama sets are being worn outdoors and celebrities are styling the look in a way that they look more glamorous than the usual dresses. “To make these floral pyjama sets in silk or satin fabric work outside, you can invest in chunky jewelleries, chains, belts or even sunglasses to amp up the look further. You can also do layering with your floral pyjama set, just throw on your favourite overcoat as with the PJs and finish off the look with kitten heels and soft waves for that ultimate fashionista vibe,” suggests stylist Vikram Seth.

 

