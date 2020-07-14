Free Britney 2020: Here’s why Britney Spears’ fans are petitioning to end her conservatorship

Singer, musician and performer Britney Spears left her 24.9 million Instagram followers confused and concerned with her posts, many worried that the Toxic singer seemed out of sorts. Several wrote that she wasn’t behaving ‘normally’ and that someone should do a wellness check on her. Concerned fans wrote, “Girl you okay? Love you + your work but you seem.. off” and “Britney we all love you. we want you to be ok!”

The 39-year-old pop icon’s posts got her fans concerned about her mental health, and several social media users began to talk about Britney’s conservatorship,that is the control of Britney’s assets and life choices by her father and lawyer, which they blamed for her erratic social media posts and possible mental health issues. Soon enough, the hashtags #SaveBritney and #FreeBritney began to trend on social media. Fans began posting about how they believed Britney was sending them secret messages to rescue her and get her out of her conservatorship.

A conservatorship is a legal concept of guardianship in America, where representatives are appointed by the court for individuals who are mentally or physically incapable of taking care of themselves, it is usually done for old people, people suffering from extreme mental health issues, like schizophrenia or dementia. As such individuals are considered incapable of caring for themselves, the guardians make all the decisions. So in Britney’s case, her estate, financial assets, visitors and career negotiations are being overlooked by her father, Jamie Spears and an attorney.

Everyone can recall when Britney broke up with her husband Kevin Federline in 2007, and underwent a very public meltdown, where she shaved her head, it has been since then, that the Oops I Did It Again singer has been under conservatorship. In 2008, the singer was committed to a psychiatric ward twice and after the second time, her father petitioned with the Los Angeles County Superior Court for an emergency “temporary conservatorship.” However, the arrangement was made permanent by the end of that year.

According to court documents from 2018, Britney Spears is worth at least $59 million, and many of her fans believe that her conservatorship is only a means to exploit her. Spears’ father had said to US Weekly, “Me and my daughter’s relationship has always been strained.”

In fact, photographer Andrew Gallery, who has worked with Britney in the past has also shared an intimate letter she allegedly shared with him to reveal the truth about her conservatorship and marriage to Kevin Federline. Andrew took to his TikTok account and said that the letter was from 2009, a year after Britney came under the conservatorship, and had been given to him by the pop icon to share with her fans. Gallery said he felt compelled to speak up on account of the Free Britney movement, and that he couldn’t earlier because he was under a contract. He also added that he only had a copy as the original was destroyed by her conservators. In the letter, allegedly written by Britney, she says that she was lied to and set up by her father to take control of her assets and her life.

However, last year her attorney told LA Times that the Toxic singer was always has a say in her career choices and is a part of the decision making process as well.

There definitely may be something up, as last year, in late April, weeks after Britney checked herself into a mental health facility to focus on herself, she said to her followers, “I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

She went on, “.... My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”

Over 134,000 concerned Britney fans have now signed a petition asking for Spears to get her own lawyer and finally get out of the agreement.

Fashion industry watchdog, Diet Prada, took to their Instagram and shared about the whole episode, writing, “This is heartbreaking. Swipe to slide 5 for the shady details on Britney’s conservatorship, which is usually reserved for individuals who are incapacitated. I know some people’s instincts might be to not take this seriously or laugh because the world has made a joke of her existence to a certain extent, but this is a woman who is denied access to her own children, finances, and any control over her own life. The law is corrupt and so are the middle-aged men who are ruining a thriving, successful woman’s life. Britney has a court hearing coming up on July 22nd. Check our stories for a swipe up of actionable items you can do to help #FreeBritney.”

Diet Prada first clarified why Britney was in the mental health facility last yea, writing, “In January of last year, Britney was placed in a mental health facility for 3 months after being seen driving her car to In-N-Out with her boyfriend without permission and for refusing to take the sedating medications her father has doctors prescribing her to keep her under control. She testified to a judge in documents that she was held there against her will by her father. After it was leaked to the press that she was there against her will, the Free Britney movement picked up speed causing a judge to open an investigation into the impact and legality her conservatorship has on her life. Britney’s mother Lynn was also liking and commenting on Free Britney posts saying she agrees that Britney is trapped by her father. Britney’s team had Twitter disable the Free Britney hashtag, and regularly threatens any celebrity that speaks out using the hashtag with a lawsuit if they don’t remove their support for the movement.”

One of the posts wrote all of the things that Britney was forbidden from doing, “Britney Spears is a now 38 year old woman who is not allowed to do the following without her fathers permission or he can legally lock her up in a mental health facility: • drive a can vote • get married • have children • spend HER OWN MONEY • see how her money is being spent • see her children (she has 30% custody of both of her boys due to her dad assaulting one of her sons)• leave her home • hire her own lawyer • have any control over her careen speak about the conservatorship publicly• do interviews that aren’t scripted and all final cuts are approved by her father as well• use a cell phone without being monitored• use social media unmonitored • contact ANYONE without being monitored or having them extremely vetted. (Iggy Azalea allegedly had her house searched for drugs top to bottom when they collaborated on a song together)• go shopping • go for a walk • get Starbucks”.

