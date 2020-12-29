Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / French retailers seek aid as sales fail to recover from lockdown

French retailers seek aid as sales fail to recover from lockdown

French retailers called for government support after sales failed to rebound fully from a second lockdown, suggesting measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic are changing consumer patterns.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:49 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, France

Since lockdown restrictions were eased for so-called non-essential retailers at the start of the month, health protocols have meant reduced capacity in stores, and footfall has declined. (Unsplash)

French retailers called for government support after sales failed to rebound fully from a second lockdown, suggesting measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic are changing consumer patterns.

Despite a good pick-up in spending thanks to Black Friday discounts and year-end purchases, many clothing, shoe, jewelry, beauty-product and perfume retailers face a drop in revenue of more than 20% in 2020, the French Council of Commerce, a group of about 30 business federations, said in a statement on Monday.

“Many shopkeepers could decide to put up the shutters for good to avoid racking up further losses and dragging out an insurmountable economic situation,” said William Koeberle, chairman of the trade group.

Since lockdown restrictions were eased for so-called non-essential retailers at the start of the month, health protocols have meant reduced capacity in stores, and footfall has declined. At the same time, online sales have grown, jumping 20% in the week of Black Friday, according to e-commerce federation Fevad.

The French Council of Commerce urged the government to help retailers, and not just the smallest ones, adding that a number of chain stores were close to ceasing operations. This support should include allowing retailers to open on Sundays ahead of the delayed start of the annual winter discount sales on Jan. 20

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
by Neha LM Tripathi
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
by Ravinder Vasudeva
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
by Rajeev Jayaswal
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai

latest news

Indian economy could be ‘most resilient’ in subregion over long term: UN Report
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
French retailers seek aid as sales fail to recover from lockdown
by Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Karnataka govt aims to build medical college in every district, says K Sudhakar
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Tepania Eco-park becomes adventure spot for tourists in Tripura
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.