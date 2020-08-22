Sections
Ganesh Chaturthi: Malaika Arora amps up festive vibe in red Banarasi saree

Malaika Arora flaunts her ethnic side this Ganesh Chaturthi in gorgeous red Banarasi saree, silver jewellery and chand bindi

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 09:01 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Malaika Arora steals hearts in regal red saree this Ganesh Chaturthi (Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

Slaying this festive week like the true diva she is, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora amped up Ganesh Chaturthi vibes as she dressed up in her ethnic best. Gearing up for the upcoming episode of television dance reality India’s Best Dancer, Malaika set fans’ hearts on a frenzy with her drop-dead gorgeous look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Donning a gorgeous red Banarasi saree from the label Raw Mango. Malaika accessorised her look with heavy temple-jewellery-inspired neckpieces, silver bangles, finger ring and a pair of traditional earrings.

Pulling back her semi-parted hair in a low bun, Malaika completed her look with a Marathi-style bindi (chandrakor bindi) and a traditional nathani. Needless to say, the fashion police were on alert as Malaika nailed the festive look.

Draping the six-yards of elegance,Malaika balanced the overall look by opting for minimal make-up. The desi yet regal look collected over 1 lakh likes while still going strong.



The Chaiyya Chaiyya star is a favourite of fashion police as there is no ensemble that Malaika cannot slay in effortlessly. Be it bold and risque gowns or traditional shimmery lehenga by Manish Malhotra that she recently flaunted or sarees, Malaika leaves fans speechless with her legit fashionista avatars.

Her social media handles give some major fashion inspiration. Malaika’s sartorial elegance is a treat for the sore eyes especially to those looking to take a leaf out of her book.

