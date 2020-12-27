Gauahar Khan’s ruby velvet lehenga, Zaid Darbar’s classic black sherwani is the fashion note we want to close 2020 on

Even if you have been living under a rock, chances are high that the sartorially elegant pictures of Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar might have reached you and left you smitten. Dressed in Manish Malhotra’s collections, Gauahar and Zaid closed their wedding celebrations recently in epitomous style and we cannot stop gushing over their graceful reception look which is the perfect fashion note to wrap up 2020, high on Indian luxury design.

As the Internet continues to flood with romantic clips and pictures from the “GaZa” wedding, it would be safe to say that Gauahar and Zaid’s twinning looks during the ceremonies especially their regal style at their reception, set the mercury soaring in peak December. For their lavish wedding reception, the Chokra Jawaan star opted for a gold sequin and ruby velvet lehenga featuring antique zardosi motifs.

Zaid complimented the diva in a classic black sherwani with antique gold and zari threadwork. The lehenga set and sherwani, both were designed by the eponymous label, Manish Malhotra.

If Gauahar’s embellished half-sleeves blouse was not dramatic enough, she sealed the deal with a golden net tail that overflowed her ruby velvet veil. Accessorising her look with Manish Malhotra Jewellery, curated by Raniwala Jewellers, Gauahar made a head-turning statement as she donned handcrafted uncut diamonds, tourmalines and pearls bridal set paired with pearl embellished zaibapatti.

“Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours. #GaZa forever .My dream couldn’t be complete without @manishmalhotra05 being the grand finale of my love story ! Thank you Manish for your beautiful heart ! (sic)” Gauahar expressed in the caption.

She completed the attire with a pair of juttis also by Manish Malhotra and we are not getting over this royal Indian princess look anytime soon. Gauahar and Zaid had kept fans speculating all throughout the Covid-19 lockdown this year as glimpses of their love story brewed on social media. The duo denied their linkup rumours for the longest time and confirmed their relationship only a few weeks before the wedding day.

Here’s wishing the lovebirds a lifetime of togetherness!

