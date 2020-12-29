Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Gauahar Khan turns Zaid Darbar’s bride in shining attire on waleema and these uber-perfect pictures are proof

Gauahar Khan turns Zaid Darbar’s bride in shining attire on waleema and these uber-perfect pictures are proof

Damsel in distress no longer! Gauahar Khan sheds grace and some quirkiness as she lifts hubby Zaid Darbar during their waleema photoshoot. The lovebirds complement each other in strength and fashion by serving another round of sartorially elegant looks in contrasting attires

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 11:00 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Gauahar Khan turns Zaid Darbar’s uber-perfect bride in shining attire on waleema (Instagram/gauaharkhan)

Brushing aside all 2020 blues, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar finally said “qubool hai” to a lifetime of togetherness and their fairytale wedding has become the talk of the town. From twinning all through their sangeet, mehendi and nikaah ceremonies in Rajdeep Ranawat’s dazzling statements, Mayyur Girotra’s crafted ensembles and customised outfits by Pakistan’s fashion designer Saira Shakira, the lovebirds went solo with their fashion looks on waleema.

Keeping fans and paparazzi on their toes, the Internet sensations once again set social media on frenzy as they shared ravishing couple pictures from their waleema, with grace and some quirkiness. The Bollywood diva smashed the ‘damsel in distress’ notion and established her modern Indian bride avatar or bride in shining attire as she lifted her hubby in one of the pictures and showed how they complement each other in strength and fashion with another round of sartorially elegant looks in contrasting attires.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the lovebirds shared pictures of their post wedding photoshoot and were featured going vocal for local. Zaid looked dapper in Pankaj Soni’s navy blue suit with embellished cuffs, teamed with a cream coloured shirt inside and a pair of shiny black shoes, Gauahar looked ravishing in Chaitali Barbhaya’s beige coloured lehenga and kurti with intricate embroidery work in red and green thread all over and a royal golden kiran running along the borders of her dupatta.

Braiding a side of her luscious brown tresses, Gauahar left her soft curls open and accessorised her look with a pair of gold earrings with pearl accents and exquisite gold bridal neckpieces from the jewellery brand, Anmol. Wearing a dab of hot red lipstick, Gauahar opted for rosy blushed cheeks, kohl and mascara heavy eyes and highlighter finish.



The pictures were captioned, “In The Good , In The Bad . In weakness and In Strength (sic).”

 

Which traditional look of Gauahar and Zaid impressed you the most?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
by Shishir Gupta
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
by Naresh Kamath
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

‘One of the most important hundreds in Indian cricket history’: Gavaskar
by hindustantimes.com
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Monday Musings: A dismal year for India, but even worse for Pune
by Yogesh Joshi
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
by Naresh Kamath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.