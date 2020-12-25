Sections
Gauahar Khan twins with husband-to-be Zaid Darbar in teal for pre-wedding festivities. SEE PICS

Gauahar Khan is quite the fashionista and has been giving us some great inspiration on how to cutely co-ordinate with your better half for your special day.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 00:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Gauahar Khan’s wedding festivities are going on in full swing, and according to the model and actor’s social media posts, she and fiance Zaid Darbar seem to be having a blast at the pre-wedding festivities before they get hitched on the weekend. Gauahar is quite the fashionista and has been giving us some great inspiration on how to cutely co-ordinate with your better half. The couple were seen dressed in matching teal blue outfits for their Mehendi ceremony. Gauahar wore a tea garara with pink thread and mirror work, her kurti also featured similar embroidery as did her net dupatta. She sported minimal makeup, wore a mathapatti, heavy earrings and necklace to complete the look. Zaid complemented his bride in a teal kurta pajama set with a matching embroidered Nehru jacket over it. Earlier in the day the couple were seen in co-ordinated yellow outfits. Gauahar went for a yellow top with mirror work and brocade lehenga, she sported flower jewellery and accessorized with a potli bag matching her skirt. Zaif went for a white kurta pujama paired with a yellow embroider Nehru jacket.

Gauhar’s outfit is a Rajdeep Ranawat piece and her floral jewellery is by Puneet Gupta. She shared photos in the outfit to her Instagram with the caption, “Writing our love story on each other’s hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah.”

