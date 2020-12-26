Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar’s ‘dream nikah outfit’ designed by Pakistani label Laam to stunning mehendi-sangeet looks

Glamour and charisma were rolled in one as Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan marked her wedding celebrations with Zaid Darbar wearing customised outfits by Pakistan’s fashion designer Saira Shakira on their nikaah, Indian designer Mayyur Girotra’s crafted ensembles on mehendi and Rajdeep Ranawat’s dazzling statements on sangeet ceremony. Though the diva broke millions of fans’ hearts as she finally said “qubool hai” to Zaid Darbar in the fairytale wedding, the ‘Chokra Jawaan’ girl and her beau left the fashion police smitten over the three sizzling looks that they served on their nikaah, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

‘Dream nikaah’:

Gauahar and Zaid’s “dream nikah outfit” were a treat for sore eyes and they looked nothing short of regal. The diva donned an ivory coloured gharara by Pakistan’s fashion designer Saira Shakira from the label, Laam.

The embellished knee-length kurti was heavily adorned with sequins work all over that also ran across the broad borders of the similar coloured dupatta. Gauahar teamed it with a flowy gharara and accessorised her bridal look with handcrafted exquisite maharani jewellery by Razwada Jewels.

The kaarigars of Bikaner are to be credited for her polki, jadau and diamond studded maangteeka, jhoomer, pair of earrings, chocker, statement neckpiece and ring bracelet. Gauahar completed her nikaah look with a pair of beige base juttis with stunning use of jute, beads and tassels from the footwear label Jutti Express. Zaid’s sherwani set on nikaah was also credited to the Pakistani fashion brand while his pair of hand-made leather shoes were from Luxoro Formello.

‘Mehendi masti’:

On their mehendi night, the glamorous duo were seen dressed in Mayyur Girotra’s collection, featuring traditional embroidery. Gauahar’s lehenga and short choli sported interesting amalgamation of tribal and geometric patterns with patola which was crafted by putting together an array of colours and using inlay of gotta,mirrors and resham.

This modern meets traditional aesthetic brought out her timeless and classic look which was paired with a dupatta featuring chevron border and completed with a pair of juttis from The Cindrella Story. Gauahar accessorised her sundowner mehendi look with breathtaking jewellery by Madhuban by Manubhai.

On the other hand, Zaid’s teel green kurta and white pajama too came from Mayyur Girotra’s collection and his pair of shoes was again credited to Luxoro Formello. For the mehendi ceremony, he accessorised his look with a brooch from Kalyan Jewellers.

Sangeet love story:

Twinning on sangeet yet again, Gauahar and Zaid both dressed up in luxury prêt by Rajdeep Ranawat. Gauahar donned a mustard blouse sporting sleeves till the elbow and strewn with mirror work and teamed it with a brown skirt printed with a waist band and adjustable drawstring, embellished in beautiful coordinating tassels with glass beads and Swarovski crystals.

The Jhalla Wallah star accessorised her look with flower jewellery from Puneet Gupta and it featured magnificent flora to pearl beads on the choker neck piece, kaliree style haath phool, nose nath, maang tikka, anklets, hair pins and hair bead chains. The mirror work potli bag that she carried was by Geetanjali Singh’s The Garnish Company.

On sangeet, Zaid was dressed in a simple white kurta churidaar set teamed with an embellished golden Nehru jacket. He completed his look with a pair of yellow sunglasses and a pair of mustard Kohlapuri footwear.

Needless to say, the lovebirds have raised the haute couture bar to meteoric heights for all the soon-to-be-wedded couples out there.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter