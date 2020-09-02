Gigi Hadid shares BTS videos, unseen photos from pregnancy shoot, and they’re flawless

Gigi Hadid is one excited mommy-to-be and the latest photos and videos from her maternity photoshoot are proof. The 25 year- old supermodel took to her Instagram to share more photos of her flaunting her baby bump while showcasing some high octane fashion looks. In one photo Gigi is holding her baby bump, which according to her indication was at about 33 weeks when she posed for the photoshoot, while wearing a crop top and unbuttoned denims, her blonde hair slicked back. In another photo, the to-be mommy is flaunting wild curls as she wears a (finale look) sheer olive green number from Brandon Maxwell’s Fall/Winter 2020 Runway show.

The model is at about 38 weeks in her pregnancy, given that she was at 33 weeks on July 26, when the photoshoot happened. Which means Gigi, and baby daddy Zayn Malik are set to be parents anytime in the next few weeks. While Hadid is now sharing photos of her maternity shoot, she had been very private about her pregnancy initially and it was her mom, Yolanda Hadid, who confirmed the news to RTL Boulevard saying she was surprised that the news was leaked, but admitting that she was excited about the arrival of the new baby.

In an Instagram Live in July, Gigi had expressed why she chose to keep her pregnancy under wraps. She shared, “Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends.”

She went on to add how she wanted to use her social media presence for highlighting important issues, and not for self promotion, she went on in the live, “Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

“I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family, and it’s been very cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say, obviously, ‘Make sure you don’t miss it.’ And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it,” the model explained during the live.

