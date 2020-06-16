Sections
Givenchy appoints designer Matthew Williams as new creative director

French fashion house Givenchy has named American designer Matthew Williams as its new creative director, its third in three years. The appointment is effective from Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

Coming two months after the departure of Clare Waight Keller, Williams’ appointment signals a new direction for the once-classical Parisian stalwart, Hubert de Givenchy. (@GivenchyOfficial/Instagram)

Coming two months after the departure of Clare Waight Keller, Williams’ appointment signals a new direction for the once-classical Parisian stalwart, Hubert de Givenchy.

Williams, 34, has collaborated with Kanye West and Lady Gaga, and founded street-wear line 1017 Alyx 9SM in 2015. He is reported not to have formal design training.

In a statement Monday, Williams said he was looking forward to working with Givenchy “to move it into a new era, based on modernity and inclusivity,”



He added: “In these unprecedented times for the world, I want to send a message of hope, together with my community and colleagues, and intend to contribute toward positive change.”

Through an Instagram post, the brand shares: 

The House of Givenchy is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew M. Williams as Creative Director, effective June 16th, 2020. Matthew M. Williams will take on all creative responsibilities for Women’s and Men’s collections.

 

Sidney Toledano, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, declares: “I am very happy to see Matthew M. Williams join the LVMH Group. Since he took part in the LVMH Prize, we have had the pleasure of watching him develop into the great talent he is today. I believe his singular vision of modernity will be a great opportunity for Givenchy to write its new chapter with strength and success.”

Renaud de Lesquen, CEO and President of Givenchy, states: “I want to warmly welcome Matthew M. Williams to the beautiful Maison Givenchy. I am convinced that, with his unapologetic approach to design and creativity and in great collaboration with the Maison’s exceptional ateliers and teams, Matthew will help Givenchy reach its full potential.”

The iconic French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy was well-known for his elegant haute couture designs and a long-standing relationship with actor Audrey Hepburn.

The actor, Hubert de Givenchy’s muse, was styled by the designer for some of her most popular movies including Sabrina and Love in the Afternoon. For the 1954 Academy Awards, Audrey Hepburn wore a white floral dress by the designer to receive her award for Roman Holiday. The iconic black Givenchy dress on the Breakfast at Tiffany’s premiere followed in 1961. Speaking of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Hepburn’s oversized white shirt and blue eye mask look also made way for several white shirts and their versatility in fashion.

-- with inputs from AP 

