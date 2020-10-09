Glenn Close wins Halloween 2020, recreates iconic Disney villian Cruella de Vil with household items

Every kid with a television set has got to be a fan of Disney, but every ’90s kid knows that they got the best era of the production house with gems like 101 Dalmatians. The movie about a couple that owns two Dalmatians who have a litter of 101 little pups. The movie taught us important lessons about good and evil, the importance of treating every life with equal value, that money cannot buy happiness, how one must never sacrifice their morals for monetary gain and of course, the most obvious lesson that 101 Dalmatians are worth more than the most beautiful fur coat in the world. One of the most iconic characters from the movie was the lead antagonist, Cruella de Vil, who was a tall, freakishly thin fashionista with half black and half white hair. She loved her furs and would skin anything, dead and alive, to create more priceless pieces for herself. And while the cartoon version of the character was the personification of a ghostly apparition, Disney’s live-action adaptation of the movie saw reputed, six-time Academy Award nominee, Glenn Close was the most perfect Cruella de Vil. She struck fear in the hearts of every child that watched the movie, so it was a great walk down memory lane when the actor took to her social media to share a recreation of the iconic character’s look with things she found lying around her house.

Glenn, who recently forayed into comic book films - playing Nova Prime in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, took to her Instagram and shared photos of herself dressed as Cruella for Bette Midler’s virtual Hocus Halloween fundraiser, she wrote,”Suiting up for Bette Midler’s virtual Hocus Halloween fundraiser for her remarkable New York Restoration Project. I’ll be sure to post an invitation when I can.”

She then went on to add how she created her ‘Homemade Cruella’ look, “Chopstick painted red = cigarette holder. Wig—online. Red gloves with black nails = black gloves with nails under red gloves with cut off tips. Leopard scarf=silk long. Johns Dalmatian puppy ears= local Halloween store. Coat = wardrobe from my movie The Wife. Makeup: Didn’t have a really pale base so I tried baby powder. Looks weird on the side of my face. Not a rousing success. Also needed a liquid eyeliner...next time.”

