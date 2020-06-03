Gloves restored in all its glory

Will the once-forgotten gloves be post Covid-19 era’s most potent style weapons after the ubiquitous masks? If Audrey Hepburn put them on the style map in Breakfast At Tiffany’s (1961) matching them with her Givenchy LBD, then Marilyn Monroe rocked them with bracelets in Gentlemen Prefer blondes (1953). In the outré ’80s, Madonna gave them a punk edge by opting for a lacey, finger-less version. Pop culture references aside, gloves have had a hallowed fashion history, for example in the ‘20s, couturier Elsa Schiaparelli introduced them in her signature Surrealist styles and in the 50s, Christian Dior completed his full skirts with a ladylike pair of gloves. Of late, labels like Saint Laurent, Gucci and Balmain have reimagined gloves in PVC avatars seen on the likes of Kim Kardashian West.

Audrey Hepburn put gloves on the style map in Breakfast At Tiffany’s (1961) matching them with her Givenchy LBD* ( Photo: AP )

Designer Aniket Satam observes that gloves re-emerge as a protective gear. “The material will be of utmost importance as leather won’t work given today’s climatic condition, nor do fancy lace would serve any purpose. Material innovation and modern engineering would be the core foundation of new designs. Think latex, PVC and rubber as the new desired materials,” says he.

Given the pandemic pandemonium, fashion set seems to be itching to embrace the old fashioned essentials once again. “From having simpler block colour gloves to funky printed gloves to match your daily look, these gloves are on their way to making it a staple in everyone’s wardrobe just like that pair of blue denims we own. Gloves can be worn as a matching accessory to compliment your outfit or one can opt for a printed one to add a bit of contrast,” says designer Vedika M.

Many feel that latex, PVC and rubber as the new desired materials for gloves like shown in this picture of Kim Kardashian West ( Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian )

Over decades, several generations of women have finished off their ensembles with a pair of basic white gloves which were popularised by First Lady Jackie Kennedy, who frequently wore them for her public appearances.

Stylist Sukriti Grover observes that designers will have to bring protection, comfort and cheerfulness to the consumers.”The new generation has also upended the old rules about when, where, and how gloves should be worn before we were hit by the pandemic. Gloves, whether for protection or self-expression, are having a moment amid coronavirus. Disposable gloves for trips such as a dash to the supermarket have become ubiquitous, with some people even taking to Instagram to exhibit their gloved hands accessorised with rings and stick-on nails. Celebrities and fashion influencers have been showing off their gloves during coronavirus lockdowns and this is going to stay post the Covid era . Antibacterial gloves that hypoallergenic, environment-friendly would come in a variety of materials and styles.”

