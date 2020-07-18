Sections
Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The fashionista's red carpet journey

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The fashionista’s red carpet journey

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka was destined to shoot for the stars, one way or another, and her meteoric rise to success and global fame have earned the actor the title of ‘global dominator’.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 11:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)

Does Priyanka Chopra Jonas even need an introduction anymore? The stunning desi girl took India by storm when she won the title of Miss World 2000 at the tender age of eighteen. The Sky is Pink actor is the personification of beauty with brains, and has floored the world with her immense acting talent, wit and intelligence. The daughter of Army Physicians, Drs Madhu and Ashok Chopra, Priyanka’s initial plan involved becoming an aeronautical engineer, however that changed. Priyanka was destined to shoot for the stars, one way or another, and her meteoric rise to success and global fame have earned the actor the title of ‘global dominator’.

 

Priyanka’s humility, colourful personality and whole-hearted laugh are some aspects of her personality that continue to stay true to who she is. While her career graph has skyrocketed, with the actor getting her hands in singing, television, humanitarian causes, OTT platforms, Hollywood, Bumble, and more, the actor is still true to who she is. Priyanka was always known for her unique style sense, and ever since she made her way to Hollywood, the actor’s fashion game has just kept on improving, and stylist Mimi Cuttrell deserves some credit.

ALSO READ: Fashion lessons we learn by following Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram



Priyanka and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were named the best dressed of 2019 by People magazine, making it the first time in the celebrity magazine’s history that a couple has shared top style honours. Well, with the desi girl, nothing is a surprise. On the occasion of the actor’s 38 birthday, take a look at some of her best looks in recent years and see for yourself just how her exuberant personality shines through her equally unique and stunning attires.



 

 The picture of elegance and beauty in a silk dress.

Priyanka Chopra has inspired many around the world through her talents, intellect and keen sense of fashion. Ever since her debut in Bollywood with the film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), she has quickly risen to being on the Forbes list of World’s 100 Most Powerful Women and is a Padma Shri awardee as well.

 

 With her husband Nick Jonas, the perfect power couple of the fashion and talent industry.

She went from being a talented actor in Bollywood, with unique and exquisite films in her repertoire to being one of the most sought after actors in the world!

