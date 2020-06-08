Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Happy 45 Birthday Shilpa Shetty: A look at the actor’s stunning wardrobe

Happy 45 Birthday Shilpa Shetty: A look at the actor’s stunning wardrobe

Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: The timeless actor may have turned 45 on paper, but does not look a year beyond her 20s. Check out some of her best looks.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty (@theshilpashetty)

To talk of beauty is to talk of Shilpa Shetty! She is not only a stunning model and a kind-hearted, beautiful soul, but her brilliant talent has immortalized her in the hearts people worldwide.

Some of her award-winning film include Life in a Metro (2001), Baazigar (1993), Phir Milenge (2004).

 

She has also done numerous reality T.V.shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2006), the U.K. reality show Celebrity Big Brother (2007), which she went on to win despite facing racism from her fellow contestants.



Not only is she a prolific actor but also a parent, author, entrepreneur, and yogini. The actor also has an incredibly stunning sartorial sense and we often see her strutting about in the most gorgeous outfits, be it at reality shows she judges or at award shows she attends. Check out some of the actors stunning looks:

 

 

 

 

 

In honour of her 45th birthday, we are all about celebrating an icon of a woman and all her accomplishments. Shilpa Shetty, an advocate of good health, uses her social media handles to promote fitness and wellbeing.

She is outspoken about causes she believes in and has been working with PETA since 2006.

She was involved with the ‘Fit India Movement’, a campaign by the Government of India. Shilpa Shetty was also awarded the ‘Champions of Change Award’ for her contributions to the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mangrove forests could be wiped out by rising sea levels in 30 years: Study
Jun 08, 2020 16:41 IST
India Post helped 30 lakh people with doorstep cash withdrawal
Jun 08, 2020 16:38 IST
Golden Retriever named Kevin babysits baby Hank. Video is too cute
Jun 08, 2020 16:37 IST
Decline in active Covid-19 cases in Pune is heartening
Jun 08, 2020 16:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.