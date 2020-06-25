Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Happy 46 Birthday Karisma Kapoor: Here are some of Lolo’s best looks

Happy 46 Birthday Karisma Kapoor: Here are some of Lolo’s best looks

The ‘Raja Hindustani’ actor is celebrating her 46th birthday today and we can’t stop gushing over her ageless beauty and stunning sartorial sense.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 15:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Happy 46th Birthday to the gorgeous Karisma Kapoor (Instagram @therealkarismakapoor)

Within the ever-changing fashion game, it can sometimes be hard to stay relevant and on point all the time. With trends that come and go faster than early monsoon showers, keeping up with them is a daunting task, let alone participating.However, Karisma Kapoor, who turns 46 today, has always managed to stay relevant, whether it is her acting chops, choice of roles and even her fashion sense. She moved from the big screen to streaming platforms, just as easily as she does from a saree to a gown. Karisma has been a fashion icon since her debut in the 1991 film Prem Qaidi. Following it’s success, she quickly became one of the most recognisable faces on the silver screen, ruling the 90s with her charm, grace and style.

Over the years Karisma Kapoor has created her own unique style, from pairing a saree with a long blazer or a traditional salwar kameez with a shirt. Her minimalistic makeup paired with traditional Indian outfits are a sight to behold. She pulls off gowns and jeans with equal finesse. Karisma Kapoor describes her own style as ‘classic chic’ and we certainly agree. Here are a few of the looks from the talented actor’s stye files, from teens to adults, there’s some fashion inspiration here for everyone. Read on:

Perfect combination of Indian and Western styles.

 



Keeping it professional and chic is this blue pant-suit.

 

Shoot for the film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge in Mauritius.

 

Karisma Kapoor in this strong and vibrant pink outfit.

 

Cersie Lannister’s outfits have nothing on this Kapoor sister.  

Karisma Kapoor pulling off wearing sneakers with Indian wear like a boss.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cricket Australia let go of its head of female engagement Sarah Styles
Jun 25, 2020 16:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Health ministry team to visit three state to assess Covid crisis and all the latest news
Jun 25, 2020 16:57 IST
Public outcry over contentious environment ministry regulation
Jun 25, 2020 16:52 IST
WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support
Jun 25, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.