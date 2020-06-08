Happy 63 Birthday Dimple Kapadia: Best on and off screen looks of the fashion icon

Dimple Kapadia’s life has a been a series of fabulous adventures, all the way from motherhood to climbing her way to the top of the Bollywood food chain. (All photos Instagram)

Dimple Kapadia is in a word ‘elegant’ and the Bobby actor has been blessing our screens with her creativity and keen sense of fashion. Having been discovered by Raj Kapoor at the age of 16, she started in her first feature ‘Bobby’. Following which she retired from mainstream media only to make a tremendous comeback in 1984 with the film ‘Sagar’. Dimple Kapadia was responsible for adding some much-needed pizzazz to the somewhat drab world of Bollywood in the 1980s. Where once she adorned crop tops, polka dots, bikinis and tailored pants, her style has evolved multiple times over the years, now gracing us with exquisitely made sarees and jewellery.

Dimple Kapadia’s life has a been a series of fabulous adventures, all the way from motherhood to climbing her way to the top of the Bollywood food chain. Out of the 13 awards that she has been nominated for, Dimple Kapadia has brought home 8!

Here is a look at the actor’s many interesting and iconic avatars onscreen, and her classic style off screen.

Her affinity for fashion also reflects in her love of art and vice versa. Apart from acting and wowing exquisite taste in clothing, Dimple delved into art and sculpture making. In 1998, she started a company named ‘The Faraway Tree’ to put her candle designs on sale.

