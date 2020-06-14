Happy 65 Birthday Kirron Kher: Kanjeevaram to Banarasi, nobody does sarees like Kirron Kher

Born on June 14th in Chandigarh to a Punjabi family, Kirron Kher was originally named Kiran Thakur Singh Sandhu. She made her film debut in a Punjabi film Asar Pyaar Da in 1983 and subsequently took a break from cinema right up till 1996 when she starred in Shyam Benegal’s, Sardari Begum and quickly became one of the most versatile and unique actors in Indian cinema. Kirron’s comeback earned her a Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards in 1997. During her hiatus, Kher took to theatre and hosting talk shows. She later went on to perform some of her most iconic supporting roles in films like Devdas, Rang De Basanti, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Kirron Kher’s genius is not just limited to the silver screen, she is known for her theatre performances, being a T.V. show host, her participation in non-profit movements for cancer awareness and female infanticide. In 2014, she become a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party and was elected to the Lok Sabha. Naturally, Kirron Kher’s talents also extent to the world of fashion. In an interview Kirron had once said, “Nothing spells heritage and tradition more than a handloom sari. I have always endorsed the sari. Nothing matches its elegance.” Through the years, Kher has amassed a collection of exquisite sarees, ranging from Kanjeevarams, Maheshwaris to Uppadas.

Kirron Kher’s stint on India’s Got Talent has given a first-hand experience of her prowess in the fashion world and an idea as to how exactly sarees should be rocked. Every single episode we witnessed her in different sarees, with interesting accessories adorning her ears and neck, with her hair in interesting updos or her lush mane flowing. We truly think her style deserves a TV show of its own. All her varied looks came from the table of her designer and friend of 15 years, Gaurang Shah. He is known to have worked with weavers from all across India. Gaurang’s love for sarees goes far back, “My love affair with saris began when I was eight years old and used to help out in my father’s sari blouse store,” he said in an interview.

A very happy 65th birthday to Kirron Kher!

