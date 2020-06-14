Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Happy 65 Birthday Kirron Kher: Kanjeevaram to Banarasi, nobody does sarees like Kirron Kher

Happy 65 Birthday Kirron Kher: Kanjeevaram to Banarasi, nobody does sarees like Kirron Kher

Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: Take a look at her most iconic saree looks through the years.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 11:42 IST

By hindustantimes.come, Hindustan Times Delhi

Nobody can rock sarees like Kirron Kher. (Pinterest/Instagram)

Born on June 14th in Chandigarh to a Punjabi family, Kirron Kher was originally named Kiran Thakur Singh Sandhu. She made her film debut in a Punjabi film Asar Pyaar Da in 1983 and subsequently took a break from cinema right up till 1996 when she starred in Shyam Benegal’s, Sardari Begum and quickly became one of the most versatile and unique actors in Indian cinema. Kirron’s comeback earned her a Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards in 1997. During her hiatus, Kher took to theatre and hosting talk shows. She later went on to perform some of her most iconic supporting roles in films like Devdas, Rang De Basanti, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

 

 

 



Kirron Kher’s genius is not just limited to the silver screen, she is known for her theatre performances, being a T.V. show host, her participation in non-profit movements for cancer awareness and female infanticide. In 2014, she become a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party and was elected to the Lok Sabha. Naturally, Kirron Kher’s talents also extent to the world of fashion. In an interview Kirron had once said, “Nothing spells heritage and tradition more than a handloom sari. I have always endorsed the sari. Nothing matches its elegance.” Through the years, Kher has amassed a collection of exquisite sarees, ranging from Kanjeevarams, Maheshwaris to Uppadas.

 

 

 

Kirron Kher’s stint on India’s Got Talent has given a first-hand experience of her prowess in the fashion world and an idea as to how exactly sarees should be rocked. Every single episode we witnessed her in different sarees, with interesting accessories adorning her ears and neck, with her hair in interesting updos or her lush mane flowing. We truly think her style deserves a TV show of its own. All her varied looks came from the table of her designer and friend of 15 years, Gaurang Shah. He is known to have worked with weavers from all across India. Gaurang’s love for sarees goes far back, “My love affair with saris began when I was eight years old and used to help out in my father’s sari blouse store,” he said in an interview.

A very happy 65th birthday to Kirron Kher!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon’s health better, says hospital
Jun 14, 2020 12:39 IST
‘Won’t keep anyone in dark’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Opposition over LAC tension
Jun 14, 2020 12:42 IST
‘Pioneers of a generation,’ VVS Laxman’s high praise for Jaffer, Kartik
Jun 14, 2020 12:39 IST
JIPMER AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Deadline extended to apply for 138 faculty posts in Bibinagar
Jun 14, 2020 12:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.