Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Here’s looking at Gulabo Sitabo star’s fitness regime and dapper fashion sense

Smashing stereotypes that have not only dominated society but also dictated Bollywood’s mainstream cinema for a long time, AndhaDhun star Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself. Be it essaying the role of a girl in Dream Girl or playing a gay character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Ayushmann has proved his stellar acting abilities and his personality off-screen too have won fans and critics over, time and time again.

Since his film debut in 2012, in the romantic comedy Vicky Donor, Khuranna has received several accolades such as a National Film Fare award and four Filmfare awards, for his often socially charged performances on-screen. In addition to his affinity towards music, Ayushman Khurrana is also highly relevant in the fashion and fitness realms. On the occasion of the brilliant actor’s 36 birthday, let’s take a look into some of his most iconic clothing ensembles and the fitness regime that keep him looking as fresh as ever.

Ayushmann has been very vocal about being a foodie and he isn’t one of those people who would give up delicious home-made ‘aloo parathas’ or ‘butter chicken’ for 6-pack abs. To be able to eat everything he pleases, Khurrana has a very strict work out regime. He is also a firm believer in the health benefits of cardio, through jogging or the treadmill. In an interview with Filmfare, Ayushmann said, “I’m a compulsive jogger. I can even jog at 11.30 pm if need be. In Yash Raj Film’s Bewakoofiyaan, I play a fit corporate guy with a toned body who plays squash. So, I asked my trainer, Vinod Channa, to help me develop six-pack abs. I jogged five times a week and did weight training for three days a week.”

Ayushmann is a huge fan of Punjabi and Mughlai cuisines and he mentions that when he can’t perform during his shoots his trainer Vinod Channa, and others around him, urge him to eat. “I am like an overgrown kid. My mind doesn’t work if I am not well-fed,” he said in an interview. His personal trainer keeps a completely log of what he eats and how much he works out during the day; and even though he is not as enthusiastic about doing weights, etc. as he is about jogging, Ayushmann sticks to a tight schedule in the gym and fuels his diet through protein shakes, vegetables and fruits on any given day.

Ayushmann has also created a name for himself as a complete fashion icon. He pulls off a formal suit and a traditional Indian kurta with the same ease and style, all thanks to his dashing good looks and on-point beard. Khurrana is also known for his experimental nature when it comes to fashion. His signature style of wearing intricately patterned blazers brings out the perfect blend of Indian and western themes in his clothing.

Ayushmann isn’t one to shy away from bold colours and neons either. He has a gift when it comes to looking dapper in a shiny silver blazer or even bright yellow athleisure wear. He is often styled by Isha Bhansali, who is one of the best stylists in the country, at this moment.

We wish the actor a very happy birthday and hope he keeps gracing us with his iconic performances.

