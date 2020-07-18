Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Take a look into the actor’s iconic looks

For the six years that Bhumi Pednekar worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films, the world was missing out on all she has to offer in the realm of fashion and acting. But since her debut film Dum Laga ke Haisha (2015), she has been absolutely rocking the world of Bollywood to such an extent that her performance in the film earned her the Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut.

Since then, this versatile actor has given us countless brilliant performances in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Bala (2019) and Saand Ki Aankh(2019). Outside of her acting talents, Bhumi has also set quite the precedent when it comes to fashion. From nautical prints for the summer, casual jeans and t-shirts, jumpsuits and anarkalis to gorgeous flowing gowns on the red carpet, Bhumi has created a niche for herself in the competitive world of fashion. In celebration of Bhumi Pednekar’s 31st birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best looks through the years.

From quirky suede suits and sequence dresses, Bhumi Pednekar has established herself as the queen of the new age fashion.

Being playful in personality and fashion comes easily to the young actor!

In a world where a lot of looks can be a hit or a miss, we are yet to see Bhumi not being able to pull off. Talk about being versatile on the camera, and off it!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter