Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Take a look into the actor’s iconic looks

Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Take a look into the actor’s iconic looks

Since her debut film Dum Laga ke Haisha (2015), Bhumi Pednekar has been absolutely rocking the world of Bollywood whether it is with her acting or fashion.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

The actor’s fashion sense is as versatile as her onscreen performances. (Instagram @bhumipednekar )

For the six years that Bhumi Pednekar worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films, the world was missing out on all she has to offer in the realm of fashion and acting. But since her debut film Dum Laga ke Haisha (2015), she has been absolutely rocking the world of Bollywood to such an extent that her performance in the film earned her the Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut. 

Since then, this versatile actor has given us countless brilliant performances in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Bala (2019) and Saand Ki Aankh(2019). Outside of her acting talents, Bhumi has also set quite the precedent when it comes to fashion. From nautical prints for the summer, casual jeans and t-shirts, jumpsuits and anarkalis to gorgeous flowing gowns on the red carpet, Bhumi has created a niche for herself in the competitive world of fashion. In celebration of Bhumi Pednekar’s 31st birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best looks through the years.

 From quirky suede suits and sequence dresses, Bhumi Pednekar has established herself as the queen of the new age fashion.





 Being playful in personality and fashion comes easily to the young actor!



In a world where a lot of looks can be a hit or a miss, we are yet to see Bhumi not being able to pull off. Talk about being versatile on the camera, and off it!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Taapsee Pannu: Star kids milk their advantage
Jul 18, 2020 17:27 IST
1,100 students got scholarship fraudulently:CBI probe into ₹250-cr scam in Himachal
Jul 18, 2020 17:22 IST
Voda Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues
Jul 18, 2020 17:19 IST
Yuva Sena moves SC against Centre’s decision to hold final year exams
Jul 18, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.