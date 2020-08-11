Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Take a look into the actor’s best looks, fitness regime and more

Jacqueline Fernandez has been gracing us with her casual charm and stylish good looks ever since her introduction to the world of fashion in the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006, for which she was the winner. This paved her way into becoming one of the biggest names in Bollywood, that she is today. Jacqueline’s debut film, Sujoy Ghosh’s fantasy drama Aladin marked her Bollywood debut, but she went on to receive critical acclaim for her role in Murder 2 soon after.

Jacqueline was born to a multiracial family of Canadian, Sri Lankan and Malaysian descent, and has an artist’s soul as part of her genes due to her father being a musician. Her acting career has included hits like Housefull, Race 2, Kick and Roy.

Aside from her blooming acting career, Jacqueline has made a name for herself through her unique and experimental fashion sense. She has never shied away from taking big risks with her wardrobe choices and her stunning looks have helped her pull them off with relative ease.

On the occasion of Jacqueline Fernandez’s 35th birthday, we are taking a look into some of her recent attires that set her apart in the world of fashion and Bollywood.

From red carpet gowns to everyday casual clothing, Jacqueline Fernandez gives us all fashion goals. She is often spotted wearing different hues of pink that compliment her skin tone and minimalistic makeup. For a woman who looks right at home in traditional Indian wear, Jacqueline pulls off denim jackets, sweatshirts and leather boots with the same ease and grace.

Another factor that sets her apart from her peers in the Bollywood industry is that fact that she is always wearing a big smile for the cameras, be it at the red carpet or in front of paparazzi.

In March 2019, Jacqueline also shared her fitness regime with us in an interview and spoke about the practice of yoga, that she had resumed only recently at the time of this interview. She said, “I started my journey with yoga around 10 years back but then left it. All these new fads came in, then there was weight training, pilates- of course, they’re all amazing, but I ended up forgetting about yoga. And then just about six months back, I decided that I wanted to do something more holistic and yoga for me was that workout.”

“It wasn’t about building muscle or losing weight or stamina. It was about going down deep inside and seeing what my body can do and taking it there,” said the actor.

I realized that there was a lot more communication happening and a lot more attention given to myself instead of stress and thoughts and work and social media. So I really started enjoying it and am really happy that I got back into it,” added Jacqueline.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter