From colours, prints, textures, Katrina Kaif owns her fashion, here are top 5 looks of hers according to us

From bodycon dresses and short flouncy dresses to gowns, classic sarees to salwar kameez sets, beachwear to street wear, Katrina nails all her looks. (Instagram/Katrina Kaif)

Katrina Kaif brings her fashion A-game in every style she chooses to carry. The stylish actor turns 37 today and will soon be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. When it comes to her sartorial sense, Katrina Kaif has a distinctive sense and she knows what works best for her.

From bodycon dresses and short flouncy dresses to gowns, classic sarees to salwar kameez sets, beachwear to street wear, the Zero actor has nailed all her looks in both films, at promotions and award ceremonies. As far as her wardrobe is concerned, she brings in a sense of originality and immense grace. Be it red carpet fashion, film promotions, holidays or airport looks, Kaif pulls off everything with a lot of aplomb. Even though it took a while for her to blend into Bollywood, she has always been known for her fashion sense. As time has passed, she has managed to define who she is and how she wants to be understood and celebrated.

In the recent past, we’ve seen a number of dresses on her with interesting cuts and drapes, skirts, jackets, tops and also the classy nine-yard. She always complements her fashion with the makeup and jewellery such that none look gaudy or loud.

Even her home’s interior’s exude the simplistic yet sophisticated style that the actor is best-known for. From the doors, to the cupboards, to her bookshelves, everything at her home carries a rugged finish, giving it a boho aesthetic overall.

On Katrina’s 37th birthday, here are our favourite looks on the actor spotted in recent times:

Orange bodycon dress

Katrina Kaif wore a gorgeous tiger orange textured bodycon dress at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi in March this year. She completed the bandage dress look with minimal hoops and nude stilettos. She went with pastel tones, her signature neutral glossy lips, kohl-eyes and open tresses to complement this look.

Floral dresses/looks

Katrina went all-out to experiment with floral prints for the promotions of Bharat last year. At one of the events, she wore a black dress with huge yellow and red roses that made for a great day-time look. The stunning star kept her hair open which made her look all the more easy-breezy. This outfit also screamed fun and gave total beach vibes!

Holiday look

Even though the tourism sector is beginning to open up now after a long period of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, Katrina’s vacation pictures from Maldives can still uplift one’s mood and give hope to the time when we could channel our inner divas when we are ready to travel again.

