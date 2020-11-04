Birthday boy Milind Soman turns 55, treats fans to nude photo. Check out the other times he posed in his birthday suit

Model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is aging like fine wine, it may be clicheed, but its true. The former supermodel has turned 55 but his taut skin and perfect physique don’t let on his actual age. Milind has always been very confident about his athletic physique and has done more than his fair share of nude fashion shoots back in the day and on his birthday he decided to give his fans another visual feast. The 55-year-old decided to celebrate his birthday in a unique way, by running naked across the beach as wife Ankita Konwar photographed him in his birthday suit. Sharing a sneak peak from the morning run, where Milind can be seen wearing absolutely nothing as his thick mane of silver hair flies in the wind. He captioned the image, “Happy birthday to me 55 and running.” While some fans couldn’t help but swoon over the hunky model, others took to meme making, offering clothes to Milind and making jokes.

This isn’t the first time that Milind has stripped for the camera and posed in his birthday suit. Almost 25 years ago, Milind had done a fashion shoot for a brand and in the image Milind and former supermodel (and Milind’s ex-girlfriend) Madhu Sapre are clasped around each other, completely in the nude, while a snake coils around them. Milind had shared the image with the caption, “Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while :) its 25 years old, at that time no social media no internet either I think ! wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today”

Another image shared by Milind shows the model sitting on his haunches in an area surrounded by trees completely in the nude. Milind shared that the image was from 1991.

Well, the more Milind eye candy we get the better. Happy Birthday to the original supermodel of India, Milind Soman! What do you think of Milind’s nudes?