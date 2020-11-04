Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Birthday boy Milind Soman turns 55, treats fans to nude photo. Check out the other times he posed in his birthday suit

Birthday boy Milind Soman turns 55, treats fans to nude photo. Check out the other times he posed in his birthday suit

It’s Milind Soman’s birthday today, and the 55-year-old decided to celebrate his birthday in a unique way, by running naked across the beach as wife Ankita Konwar photographed him in his birthday suit.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Milind Soman with Madhu Sapre (L), running at the beach for his 55th birthday (C) and for a photoshoot in Delhi (R). (Instagram)

Model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is aging like fine wine, it may be clicheed, but its true. The former supermodel has turned 55 but his taut skin and perfect physique don’t let on his actual age. Milind has always been very confident about his athletic physique and has done more than his fair share of nude fashion shoots back in the day and on his birthday he decided to give his fans another visual feast. The 55-year-old decided to celebrate his birthday in a unique way, by running naked across the beach as wife Ankita Konwar photographed him in his birthday suit. Sharing a sneak peak from the morning run, where Milind can be seen wearing absolutely nothing as his thick mane of silver hair flies in the wind. He captioned the image, “Happy birthday to me 55 and running.” While some fans couldn’t help but swoon over the hunky model, others took to meme making, offering clothes to Milind and making jokes.

This isn’t the first time that Milind has stripped for the camera and posed in his birthday suit. Almost 25 years ago, Milind had done a fashion shoot for a brand and in the image Milind and former supermodel (and Milind’s ex-girlfriend) Madhu Sapre are clasped around each other, completely in the nude, while a snake coils around them. Milind had shared the image with the caption, “Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while :) its 25 years old, at that time no social media no internet either I think ! wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today”

 

Another image shared by Milind shows the model sitting on his haunches in an area surrounded by trees completely in the nude. Milind shared that the image was from 1991.

 

Well, the more Milind eye candy we get the better. Happy Birthday to the original supermodel of India, Milind Soman! What do you think of Milind’s nudes?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
Nov 04, 2020 13:37 IST
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 13:16 IST
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Nov 04, 2020 13:42 IST
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
Nov 04, 2020 13:17 IST

latest news

Legends not happy with umpire’s call rule after Pollard’s DRS survival
Nov 04, 2020 13:44 IST
Vaani Kapoor: I’ve to create enough body of work for people to notice me
Nov 04, 2020 13:42 IST
India’s services activity up in October for first time in 8 months: Survey
Nov 04, 2020 13:41 IST
UNESCO declares Panna Tiger Reserve a biosphere reserve
Nov 04, 2020 13:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.