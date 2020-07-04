Neena Gupta: A look at the versatile fashion icon’s best ensembles

Neena Gupta can pull off a sporty mini dress with the same grace as she does her envy-inducing sarees. The Badhaai Ho actor who turns 61 today, has been spending her lockdown in her summer home in the misty mountains of Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. And as been sharing tutorials, anecdotes and her every day life over there with her fans through her Insta feed. Neena Gupta has certainly immortalised her place in our hearts with her sunny disposition and immaculate fashion, even during the lockdown. And the ageless actor’s style has been the topic of conversation and envy for a long time now. On Neenaji’s (as she is fondly called) 61st birthday, here is a look at some of the diva’s most fashionable looks.

She has gone from rocking the silver screen since 1982 with international and desi films to becoming a fashion icon with her signature printed sarees and floral designs, many of which are courtesy her designer daughter, Masaba Gupta. She has single-handedly embodied the essence of summer through her attires that range from printed tops, denim shorts all the way to elegant sarees with funky prints.

Neenaji, is also an inspiration for her daughter, and can often be seen sporting some of the most stunning pieces from her daughter’s collection. From designer sarees to urban tracksuits, she proves that ageist fashion is a complete myth.

Some of her celebrity fans, like singer Neha Kakkar and ‘Le 15’ cafes-fame pastry chef Pooja Dhingra, among her other fans are constantly complimenting Neena about how has inspired countless generations of fashion and lifestyle.

