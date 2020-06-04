Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Happy birthday Neena Gupta: Here’s what makes the veteran actor the queen of florals

Happy birthday Neena Gupta: Here’s what makes the veteran actor the queen of florals

Florals, or what could be better termed as cheerful fashion is easy to bring a smile to anyone’s face and there’s nothing that can match up to a meadow-style outfit to uplift a sullen mood.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:45 IST

By Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

On the veteran actor’s birthday today, here’s a look at some of the best florals Neena Gupta has worn as seen on her Instagram account which you can take inspiration from. (Neena Gupta/Instagram)

Spring 2020 gave way to summer and we’re still getting used to the new normal of staying home, albeit safe, but indoors and socially distanced from everyone we know or would like to know. The upside of the lockdown was clearer skies, non-hazy views of landscapes, enjoyed with a cup of tea as you soak in the fresh summer scents and the sounds of the birds chirping. Indeed, all this as the world has been gripped with battling the coronavirus pandemic all along.

Many work-from-home fashion tips include dressing up and feeling your best so you feel your productive-best even in times of self-isolation.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta’s dreamy green saree and off-shoulder blouse is love

Spring/Summer is perhaps the best time to explore floral prints and summery textures. Florals, or what could be better termed as cheerful fashion is easy to bring a smile to anyone’s face and there’s nothing that can match up to a meadow-style outfit to uplift a sullen mood.

Famous designers like Dior, Emilia Wickstead, to Masaba Gupta, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Sabyasachi to name a few, have found various versions of florals that are not just limited to Spring/Summer fashion, even though the hues, prints and patterns are an easy association with warm afternoons and balmy evenings.



Veteran actor Neena Gupta, who has given us several roles to remember across media, is also a rockstar when it comes to her fashion sense. The acclaimed actor is a connoisseur of floral prints and patterns. From umpteen sarees in vibrant prints, winter fashion, to shrugs and more, Neena Gupta proves why dressing up doesn’t come with an age limit and a sense of style comes from within and stays that way.

A visit to Neena Gupta’s Instagram feed is proof how her style has evolved since her television days to being one with the times and setting one too many fashion goals for women across age groups. The actor also experimented with a short hair-do just ahead of the release of her last Bollywood outing which was nothing shy of impressive. Is an experimental bob hair cut next for this actress? We wonder.

On the veteran actor’s birthday today, here’s a look at some of the best florals Neena Gupta has worn as seen on her Instagram account which you can take inspiration from and ace this Spring/Summer fashion trend with panache.

 

 

 

 

And a bonus saree look: 

 

This saree, which belongs to the actor’s daughter and popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s collection and graces the actor’s fashion sensibilities like a dream. Like every mother-daughter duo, Neena Gupta too carries Masaba’s accessories and gives the requisite credits whenever she posts on her Instagram feed.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

VVS reveals the player who ‘triggered revolution in Indian pace bowling’
Jun 04, 2020 14:04 IST
Covid-19 lockdown exit: From pandemic to other ‘demics’
Jun 04, 2020 14:00 IST
Not appropriate to open schools in Karnataka for two more months: Siddaramaiah
Jun 04, 2020 13:59 IST
RIP Basu Chatterjee: Shoojit Sircar, Shabana Azmi pay tributes
Jun 04, 2020 13:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.