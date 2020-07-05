Sections
Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Celebrating the best looks of the king of quirk fashion

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Celebrating the best looks of the king of quirk fashion

Everything about Ranveer Singh screams ‘larger-than-life’ and his fashion sense only shines the spotlight on that.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 21:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Superhero or Supervillain, Ranveer Singh gives us the best of both fashion worlds (Instagram @ranveersingh)

To talk of eccentric fashion and not take Ranveer Singh’s name in the same breath might be nearly as good as making a huge folly. His energy, passion and drive are unrivalled in Bollywood, and even perhaps the world. Everything about him screams ‘larger-than-life’ and his fashion sense only shines the spotlight on that. Since his Hindi film debut with Band Baaja Baarat, he has amassed countless accolades for his acting and out-of-the-world fashion style.

On the actor’s 35th birthday we want to appreciate and acknowledge a man, whose personality and style has influenced countless fashion designers to step up their game when it comes to styling him in a manner that befits his quirky personality.

Ranveer Singh is just as comfortable in a kurta and ghaghara as he is in a tank top and jeans. He has been debunking fashion stereotypes with his originality and flamboyance and perhaps is the only man who can still pull off a top hat in this century.



 Even the actor’s more subtle looks have a touch of pizzazz in them. Whether it is a fluorescent colour thrown in the mix or a cape, it seems there is nothing that the man cannot pull off.



The 35-year-old actor’s panache and success has put him on the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Ranveer Singh exudes confidence no matter what he does or wears, to such an extent that he pulled off wearing a silk robe and fluffy Sylvester slippers to the GQ Best Dressed Men ceremony in 2015. His youthful vitality and chutzpah is so iconic that we are still talking about the look and wait with bated breaths every time Ranveer is to make an appearance on the red carpet.

