Quarantine cooking gone wrong or elaborate prank? Birthday boy Robert Pattinson blew up his microwave mid-interview

Quarantine cooking has been challenging for many but Robert Pattinson had a particularly tough time as he blew up his microwave while demonstrating a pasta recipe in the middle of an interview.

Updated: May 13, 2020 17:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Los Angeles

Quarantine cooking has been challenging for many but Robert Pattinson had a particularly tough time as he blew up his microwave while demonstrating a pasta recipe in the middle of an interview.

According to a GQ profile, the actor had some trouble while trying to invent a “pasta which you can hold in your hand.” He even had an Italian name for the dish: Piccolini Cuscino or “Little Pillow.” Pattinson is known for his elaborate pranks and writer GQ writer Zach Baron said he is still not sure whether the actor had an actual mishap or was trying to pull a fast one in their Facetime interview.

The British actor told the outlet he once asked himself, what if “pasta really had the same kind of fast-food credentials as burgers and pizzas? I was trying to figure out how to capitalize in this area of the market” and he even designed a prototype and presented his business plan to Lele Massimini, the co-founder of pasta restaurant Sugarfish.

He then went on to recreate the recipe, which included a “giant, filthy dust-covered box of cornflakes,” presliced cheese, sauce (“just any sauce,” the actor said), sugar, penne, aluminum foil, and water, as per the Entertainment Weekly.



After burning himself with the pasta fresh out the microwave, Pattinson then accidentally lit one of his gloves on fire. He then wrapped the dish in even more aluminum foil and put it back in the microwave, which he assured the was an oven and not a microwave. “Proudly he is walking back toward the counter that his phone is on when, behind him, a lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave. Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire. He’s giggling and crouching as the oven throws off stray flickers of light and sound,” Baron recalled.

“The f***ing electricity … oh, my God,” Pattinson said as the microwave went dark with a loud bang.

“Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone. But that is a Piccolini Cuscino,” the actor said. PTI BK BK BK

