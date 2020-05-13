Happy Birthday Robert Pattinson: Actor self shoots magazine cover, talks about Batman, not working out

Robert’s laid back shots in expensive Louis Vuitton shirts and jackets, paired with his own underwear seem to have been taken with the help of a timer. (Instagram/GQ)

Robert Pattinson has been always been controversy’s child, from dissing his own movies (Twilight) to sleeping during the screening of his own movie at film festivals, the actor’s whimsical and honest personality is endearing and had landed him a loyal fan base over the years. After having played some extremely popular characters including Harry Potter’s Cedric Diggory and Twilight Saga’s Edward Cullen, Pattinson was all set to take on the role of Batman on the big screen. Until the coronavirus pandemic reeled the world into a state of global lockdown, confining Robert to an apartment in London, where he is currently holed up with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. Robert was in London for the production of the latest chapter of the Batman series, but production was shut down in March, leaving Robert stranded. Other than Batman, Robert also has Tenet lined up for release.

Robert, for his 34th birthday, which is today, has also joined a series of celebrities and done a self photoshoot for the cover of GQ from the confines of his rented (by Batman producers) London flat. Gigi Hadid had also done a self photoshoot for Vogue.

Robert said to GQ that he arrived to London with only three T-shirts and isn’t following the advice of his trainer who keeps asking him to workout. He said, “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean—he wasn’t exactly ripped.” He means other actors by ‘you’.

Robert’s laid back shots in expensive Louis Vuitton shirts and jackets, paired with his own underwear seem to have been taken with the help of a timer, then there are the classic mirror selfies, one of these shots have graced the cover of GQ.

In typical honest and eccentric Robert fashion, the actor admits having forgotten parts of his film Tenet in the interview to GQ, he said, “I totally forgot, like, I’d totally forgotten a lot of the character stuff. Even if I had seen it, I genuinely don’t know if I’d be able to… I was just thinking, I just called up my assistant 20 minutes ago: ‘What the f**k do I say? I have no idea.’”

Director of the film, Christopher Nolan, disagreed with Robert’s claims, “The interesting thing with Rob is, he’s slightly f***ing with you. But he’s also being disarmingly honest. It’s sort of both things at once. When you see the film, you’ll understand. Rob’s read on the script was extremely acute. But he also understood the ambiguities of the film and the possibilities that spin off in the mind around the story. And so both things are true. Yes, he’s f***ing with you, because he had a complete grasp of the script. But a complete grasp of the script, in the case of Tenet, is one that understands and acknowledges the need for this film to live on in the audience’s mind, and suggest possibilities in the audience’s mind. And he was very much a partner in crime with that.”

Talking about Batman and being compared to earlier versions of the Dark Knight, Robert said, “I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character. I was watching the making of Batman & Robin the other day. And even then, George Clooney was saying that he was worried about the fact that it’s sort of been done, that a lot of the ground you should cover with the character has been already covered.”

