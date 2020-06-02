Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Times when Asli Sona proved she has the most badass, edgy style in Bollywood

Lootera actor Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, and much like the rest of us she too is isolating herself within the confines of her home. And like all those who had lockdown birthdays, Sonakshi too may end up blowing the candles, cutting her birthday cake and unwrapping her presents far from her near and dear ones. Sonakshi has been spending most of her lockdown at home, creating art, sharing throwback posts on Instagram and participating in online events that promote wellness during Covid. However, the Fashion Superstar (a digital fashion-influencer reality show) judge is also known for her impeccable fashion sense, Sonakshi who studied fashion design before foraying into Bollywood said in an interview back in the day, “Not now, but in the future. Never say never. I have studied fashion designing so I feel I can pursue it in the future.”

Sonakshi has a unique sense of style unlike most Bollywood celebrities, Sonakshi doesn’t stick to trends and has a unique sense of style, in fact the Dabanng actor admitted in another interview, “I am actually very experimental when it comes to fashion because I myself get bored of doing the same thing over and over again. If you see my red carpets, if you see the reality show that I am doing, I have tried a lot of new things. I love experimenting with my look. I recently started working with Mohit Rai and he has really changed my style around. If you are calling me a fashionista, it’s not because of me, it’s because of him.”

While Sonakshi may be humble about it, we can’t help gushing over the actor’s sexy sense of style that isn’t trying too hard. Here are some of the actor’s best, most enviable outfits from the recent past.

How cool is this Anamika Khanna outfit?

The denim on denim Balmain look is quite edgy, and unlike denim on denim looks we have seen before.

Describing her personal style once, Sonakshi had said in an interview, “My personal style is very casual, comfortable, and relatable. Even though the airport looks have become a rage lately, I will never get styled for it because it is essential for me to be comfortable while traveling. Young girls are fashionable and they tend to follow celebrities, and so I like to present a relatable style. I dress up when it is required, otherwise I like to keep it real.” Well we love it!

And for those who can’t get enough of Sonakshi’s style, hold your breath cause the actor may have something in store for you, when asked in an interview if she would start her own line, the actor responded, “I should, it is the most obvious thing. Maybe later, because I am focused on my acting career for now. So maybe later on if I feel like it,”

Unlike other celebrities of her stature, Sonakshi strays clear from the limelight and only voices her opinion for causes she believes in, whether its fat-shaming, boosting peoples confidence, curbing fake news and most recently, donating the proceeds that have gone from selling her art towards Covid-19 relief funds.

