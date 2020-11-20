Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / ‘Not the cool girl’: Hina Khan aces monochrome fashion with a twist in graphic Swapnil Shinde dress, turquoise earrings. SEE PICS

‘Not the cool girl’: Hina Khan aces monochrome fashion with a twist in graphic Swapnil Shinde dress, turquoise earrings. SEE PICS

Hina Khan had once said in an interview, “I don’t know why people in India look down upon TV actors. I remember how international designers helped me instead of Indian designers, during my Cannes debut.”

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Hina Khan (Instagram)

Hina Khan’s transformation onscreen from the sweet and simple bahu Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Kasautii Zindagi Kayy reboots’s sultry vamp Komolika showcased the stunning actor’s acting prowess, range and style evolution, and much like her onscreen transformation, the 33-year-old former Bigg Boss 11 contestant’s offscreen sartorial sense is easily one of the best among television celebrities. Hina is constantly experimenting with her style, wearing gorgeous traditional Indian attires, including salwar kameez, shararas, gararas, sarees, as well as both funky and elegant casual and formal wear, be it gowns, dresses, pantsuits, frocks, you name it, there isn’t anything she can’t pull off. Hina also gives her fans fun inspiration when it comes to hair, make-up and accessories, always sporting quirky and unique looks. Hina’s Instagram stories suggest that she is currently in Delhi, as she shared images of herself with a face shield followed by glimpses of her hotel room, and then a sneak peek as she got her make-up done.

Hina, who loves her monochrome looks and outfits, took to her Instagram handle and shared images of herself in a flowy, ballooned bishop-sleeved black and white abstract graphic print dress by Swapnil Shinde from his Spring-Summer 2020 “not the cool girl” collection. And as one would expect of Hina, she gave her look a twist by opting for turquoise hoops. Hina had her short hair up in a half-knot as she posed for the cameras. Take a look:

 

 

In a previous interview, Hina had once shared that when she went to the Cannes Film Festival with her debut feature film, Lines in 2019, she was not respected at all, she said, “I don’t know why people in India look down upon TV actors. I remember how international designers helped me instead of Indian designers, during my Cannes debut.”

Hina has also been a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and was seen in movies like Hacked and Unlocked.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:16 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 20:18 IST
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
Nov 20, 2020 20:52 IST

latest news

SAD condemns withdrawal of Z-security cover of Majithia
Nov 20, 2020 21:14 IST
HTLS 2020: No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Kejriwal
Nov 20, 2020 21:13 IST
Cat dresses up as different fictional characters, looks super ‘purrty’
Nov 20, 2020 21:11 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Night curfew in Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara from tomorrow and all the latest news
Nov 20, 2020 21:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.