‘Not the cool girl’: Hina Khan aces monochrome fashion with a twist in graphic Swapnil Shinde dress, turquoise earrings. SEE PICS

Hina Khan’s transformation onscreen from the sweet and simple bahu Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Kasautii Zindagi Kayy reboots’s sultry vamp Komolika showcased the stunning actor’s acting prowess, range and style evolution, and much like her onscreen transformation, the 33-year-old former Bigg Boss 11 contestant’s offscreen sartorial sense is easily one of the best among television celebrities. Hina is constantly experimenting with her style, wearing gorgeous traditional Indian attires, including salwar kameez, shararas, gararas, sarees, as well as both funky and elegant casual and formal wear, be it gowns, dresses, pantsuits, frocks, you name it, there isn’t anything she can’t pull off. Hina also gives her fans fun inspiration when it comes to hair, make-up and accessories, always sporting quirky and unique looks. Hina’s Instagram stories suggest that she is currently in Delhi, as she shared images of herself with a face shield followed by glimpses of her hotel room, and then a sneak peek as she got her make-up done.

Hina, who loves her monochrome looks and outfits, took to her Instagram handle and shared images of herself in a flowy, ballooned bishop-sleeved black and white abstract graphic print dress by Swapnil Shinde from his Spring-Summer 2020 “not the cool girl” collection. And as one would expect of Hina, she gave her look a twist by opting for turquoise hoops. Hina had her short hair up in a half-knot as she posed for the cameras. Take a look:

In a previous interview, Hina had once shared that when she went to the Cannes Film Festival with her debut feature film, Lines in 2019, she was not respected at all, she said, “I don’t know why people in India look down upon TV actors. I remember how international designers helped me instead of Indian designers, during my Cannes debut.”

Hina has also been a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and was seen in movies like Hacked and Unlocked.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter