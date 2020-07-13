Hogwarts-inspired makeover: Ulta Beauty is bringing a Harry Potter makeup collection for Potterheads soon

Beauty brand Ulta Beauty announced the launch of a Harry Potter-themed makeup collection that includes Hogwarts-house themed eye-shadow palettes, brushes, and various lip products. The products range in the price bracket of $10 and $50 and will be available in the US from July 26, as per a post on Wizarding World on Instagram.

While some Potterheads (Harry Potter fans in the muggle world) are excited about the collection, a few have also criticised the brand to have launched the collection within a few weeks of the controversy sparked by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s comments about transgender people and activism on social media.

Few fans have also urged Harry Potter fans not to buy products from the makeup line out of respect for the transgender community.

The beauty retailer quietly launched a Harry Potter-themed collection on its website over the July 4 weekend. Though Ulta Beauty is yet to advertise the collection on its official Instagram account, photos of the products have been shared by TrendMood, an Instagram account dedicated to sharing new makeup launches. These can also be found on the Wizarding World website.

An Ulta representative spoke with Insider.com about the collection and said, “We work to create an environment where everyone feels represented and welcomed, including transgender and nonbinary guests. Diversity and inclusion have always been part of our core values at Ulta Beauty, and the disappointing comments about the transgender community from J.K. Rowling in no way reflect our views. We launched the Ulta Beauty x Harry Potter collection to help fans explore the magical world of beauty and hope they are excited about that intent and the unique collection.”

What’s in the makeup line?

From a ton of lip products including a balm, a crayon, and a gloss; a set of makeup brushes; a range of eyeshadow palettes inspired by the four Hogwarts Houses: Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Gryffindor and more.

Each eyeshadow palette sticks to the traditional colours of each House - Emerald for Slytherin, Crimson for Gryffindor, Yellow for Hufflepuff, and Royal blue for Ravenclaw, that fans can blend into their beauty routine. There’s also a Chocolate Frog brown matte shade available!

According to the Wizarding World website, “While we’ll never be a Metamorphmagus, this brilliant new collection, created by Ulta Beauty, invites you to magically transform yourself with Wizarding World themed cosmetics, nail and skincare products, along with bath and body accessories.”

“Inspired by the stories of Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, the collection features everything from bath bombs, body lotions and beauty masks, with some magical surprises woven in. Fans can soon shop scrunchies, cosmetics bags, body lotion, nail stickers, jelly blush, sheet masks, bath bombs, and a liquid shimmer that looks suspiciously like a bottle of Felix Felicis.”

Felix Felicis is another name for liquid luck, which as per the book and movie (it debuted in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) is a sureshot way to win.

