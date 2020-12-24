How celebs utilised lockdown 2020: by setting fashion goals

Sections
Amid the Covid-induced lockdown, Hollywood and Bollywood stars set their fashion record straight, by experimenting with their looks and fashion statements and setting fashion goals for their fans.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 08:26 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Washington [US]

As the year 2020 turned out to be quite unpredictable with a once-in-a-century pandemic striking the world, people stuck at their homes amid the Covid-induced lockdown, Hollywood and Bollywood stars set their fashion record straight, by experimenting with their looks and fashion statements and setting fashion goals for their fans. As we are about to bid adieu to the year 2020, here’s a list of stars who stood out with their unique experiments amid coronavirus induced lockdown.

Kim Kardashian West:

No stranger to switching her hair, American TV personality Kim Kardashian West not only set a new trend but shocked her fans with the stand-out change. The mother of four coloured her hair bright poppy in July 2020 and her followers were certainly left awestruck with the stunning change.

Hilary Duff:

With salons closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people had to get a little crafty with their hair, so did American actor Hilary Duff. She dyed her hair blue. The Lizzie McGuire star tried a shoulder cut and amazed fans with her neon blue hair.

Miley Cyrus:



In May 2020, when people were searching for options to keep their fashion statement straight, Miley Cyrus transformed her look with a new hairstyle. The Wrecking Ball songstress tried a pixie mullet haircut and is still rocking the same.



Tiffany Haddish:

American comedian Tiffany Haddish shaved her head during the lockdown and the result was stunning. She posted a video of her on Instagram and inspired people to get the bald style.

Here are some celebrities who changed their clothing style to comfortable and chic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

As the Bollywood star is a fashion icon herself, the actor made sure to give fashion goals to her fans even amid the lockdown. The actor sported loosely fitted kaftans. Kareena encouraged everyone to stay fashionable even at home during the lockdown. The actor was all about comfort in the 2020 lockdown.

Kartik Aaryan:

Turning into an ultimate lockdown fashion icon, Kartik Aaryan came out of his boy-next-door look and sported a whole new avatar with long locks and a beard. He stunned everyone at a digital show after he turned showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra and donned a royal look, like never before.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

During the lockdown, the actor did not shy away from relaxing in her most comfortable dresses and sweatshirts. The actor even experimented with her hairstyle with fringes and short bangs and the fans couldn’t resist her new hairstyle.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

