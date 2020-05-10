How designer Neeta Lulla created Juhi Chawla’s look in 2.5 hours for the Tandav song in movie Darr

The 1993 Yash Raj thriller Darr remains one of the most iconic films in Bollywood till date. Actor Juhi Chawla who was the female lead in the film looked absolutely beautiful in the film and her costumes that were created by designer Neeta Lulla who had previously worked with Yash Raj Films during Chandni and Lamhe that had Sridevi as the female lead opposite the late Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Designer Neeta Lulla took to Instagram recently to share how certain looks Juhi Chawla wore during the film were created last minute.

In her Instagram post, Lulla remembered, “The aspect of costumes in films is still a little larger than life, and more animated than realistic. This is because filmgoers have a higher aspiration value when they go to watch a movie. Something that they dream of is what they want to see in films. So, that still remains unchanged.

GIF Credit: yashrajfilms.com/YouTube

#TandavTrivia

The tandav song was most memorable from this movie which was shot at Raj Kamal Studio, Dadar at about 10 am I received a call at home a voice said ‘Where are you!’ I knew it was something of urgency as Yashji would talk very calmly so he asked me to come to the studio when I reached there he was seated outside in the foyer with Manmohan Singhji(DOP). I sat down with them and they said an outfit was required to shoot a Tandav montage which involved wearing the Amrapali, I said sure no problem to that he said in two and a half hrs as it was the last day of shoot, I called my workshop (had to call from the set as there were no mobiles and no assistants then) to inform that I was in a way to get an urgent outfit ready, we happened to have some white Lycra in the workshop so master started with the under layer, on the way I picked up white chiffon and lining and we got the dress ready in exactly the time given and the shoot happened.

She further shared, “Yashji a director par excellence, was way ahead of his time in presenting the aesthetics of his art.

By the time he made Darr, I had already worked on Chandini and Lamhe with him. As a director he always knew how to present his heroine and for Juhi he wanted to break away from the Indian girl next door look to an aspirational contemporary look! Post a lot of sketching, imagery and discussions KIRAN’s character came to life!

Yashji knew exactly what he wants, but he gave me a levy as a young designer and stylist to take certain creative liberty for the outfits when we were shooting the songs (sarees) I wanted to give the sarees a kind of freshness with plain chiffon sarees teaming them with modern blouse with western cuts and details like off shoulders, halters making it a trendsetter of its time!”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter