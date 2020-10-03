How the Pandemic has changed the rules for couture

Unlike the West, the position couture held in the Indian Fashion world has been very different. Created primarily for brides, for their special day, couture has always been a bit blingy, glittery and more for the audience and less for the bride herself.

The biggest change one can see in the aftermath of the pandemic is in what brides want. It is no longer about what someone at a huge farm wedding will say about outfit, but all about her and what she feels. Between the time one has had to spend alone and the overall shift to a more intimate wedding, Indian brides are beginning to realise that their big day is all about them and them alone! What they wear should be only for their own joy.

Naturally in a small intimate gathering you might end up having many more functions, but you would not be dressed on a scale that you would in 2019. It is no longer about a mere spectacle that weddings are usually made out of. For our customers, the expectation of quality and design of what people want to wear is taking precedence over everything else, and they appreciate the intricate detailing and craftsmanship of the garment, which stands the test of time.

They are focusing on the images that will become treasured memories for them, with people who matter the most. People are starting to pare down, because it feels right.

For brides, the choice is simple – in order to enjoy their weddings to a tee, they need to choose lighter clothes. But that doesn’t mean these are any less in either quality or beauty. They choose to be comfortable and truly enjoy their wedding with loved ones.

Brides want their attire to reflect who they are and not something out of a catalogue or a magazine shoot. She wants to enjoy this moment in these times of uncertainty and honestly, it is a dream as a designer. It allows us to move beyond the sometimes-standardised formats and engage closely to create even more customised designs.

I see a future where brides will find ways to repurpose their wedding outfits rather than locking them into a trunk because they are too heavy or too ornate for them to wear again. The global pandemic has made us all aware of the overall ecological damage human beings have done to the planet and I personally feel that this new consciousness will help consumers in making more ecological choices — choices that only do good to them and the environment.