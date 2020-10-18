Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Hrithik Roshan rocks the traditional hand woven pocket squares in style and these pictures are proof

Hrithik Roshan rocks the traditional hand woven pocket squares in style and these pictures are proof

‘Let’s wear our heritage with pride’: Hrithik Roshan shows ‘fun’ and creative ways to style hand woven pocket squares, roots for weavers as he learns some more about the art and tradition of handcrafted fabrics from his mother Pinky Roshan

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 12:10 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

(Instagram/hrithikroshan)

Fusing tradition with trend, Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan was seen rooting for the weavers and giving him a “positive push” by flaunting some of their fashion forward fabrics. The War star showed some “fun” and creative ways to style hand woven pocket squares in latest pictures on social media as he learnt more about the art and tradition of handcrafted fabrics from his mother, Pinky Roshan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared stunning picture of himself, donning a casual white tee with a red printed Patan Patola square tied around his biceps in loafer style. Encouraging fans to try the fashion statement, he captioned the picture, “Try something fun with these pocket squares! Who said traditional can’t be fashionable (sic).”

The actor added, “The creative fusion of tradition and trend never looked so cool.”

 



In another picture on the Gram, Hrithik was seen looking dapper in a casual black tee with a red pocket square with green, yellow and white prints tied around his wrist. Posing candids for the camera, Hrithik shared in the caption, “I just learnt some more about the art and tradition of hand woven, handcrafted fabrics from my mom who is seeking ways to help this industry (sic).”

While the first picture grabbed 2.1 million likes, the second one was a rage too and instantly garnered over 1.5 million likes and is still going strong. Hrithik added in the recent picture, “So here is a second post hoping to inspire my friends to buy these incredibly cool and comfortable hand woven pocket squares and give our weavers a positive push. For all gentlemen, here is @vforhim. Let’s revive this beautiful art, let’s wear our heritage with pride (sic).”

 

Hrithik Roshan’s lavish wardrobes and style signatures feature the right blend of comfort and style and his latest pictures on social media are proof.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
Oct 18, 2020 12:52 IST
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
Oct 18, 2020 12:45 IST
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Oct 18, 2020 13:11 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 caseload drops; EU, US see record rise
Oct 18, 2020 12:01 IST

latest news

When Chadwick Boseman was fired from TV show for questioning producers
Oct 18, 2020 13:13 IST
CM Kejriwal urges shop owners to join govt’s anti-dengue campaign
Oct 18, 2020 13:08 IST
Fitness influencer, who believed Covid-19 doesn’t exist, dies of the virus
Oct 18, 2020 13:08 IST
Burj Khalifa: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani dance like there’s no tomorrow
Oct 18, 2020 13:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.