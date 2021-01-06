Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / I am not a gay man: Bollywood designer Swapnil Shinde comes out as Saisha, a trans woman

I am not a gay man: Bollywood designer Swapnil Shinde comes out as Saisha, a trans woman

Bollywood designer (formerly) Swapnil Shinde, best known for dressing A-list Bollywood actors including the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Tara Sutaria, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Hina Khan, recently took to his Instagram to come out as a transwoman.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 15:39 IST

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Bollywood designer formerly known as Swapnil Shinde came out as a trans woman, Saisha. (Instagram)

Bollywood designer (formerly) Swapnil Shinde, best known for dressing A-list Bollywood actors including the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Leone, Tara Sutaria, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Hina Khan, recently took to his Instagram to come out as a transwoman with a long post, sharing pictures of his new appearance and name - Saisha Shinde. Explaining her post and name, she captioned, “Here we go 2021. P.s : Saisha means a meaningful life and I plan to make mine an exceptionally meaningful one”. Saisha shared how she was bullied for being different, writing, “Irrespective of your origin, there will always be something that reminds you of your childhood. For me, it takes me back to the kind of loneliness that aches, to pressures that pushed me into solitude and the chaos of confusion that grew every moment. All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse. I felt suffocated living a reality that I knew wasn’t mine, yet one that I had to stage everyday because of societal expectations and norms.”

 

She continued how it was at fashion designing school that she managed to accept her truth, “It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed. I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you,” She clarified, “I’m not a gay man. I am a Transwoman.”

ALSO READ | ‘Not the cool girl’: Hina Khan aces monochrome fashion with a twist in graphic Swapnil Shinde dress, turquoise earrings. SEE PICS

 

Saisha also took to her Instagram stories to share how great it felt to be addressed as a woman and not a man, “The sheer agony of hearing - sir for all those years! Never thought this would ever be a reality but here we are chasing our dreams. My team started saying good morning ‘Ma’am’ about a month ago with utmost pride.”

The designer rose to fame when she designed costumes for Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion (2008), and from then on her designs became an instant hit and she was dressing A-listers for red carpets, award shows, magazine covers and even designing costumes for movies, most recently Kiara Advani’s look in the Laxxmi song, Burj Khalifa. In a 2010 interview with the Indian Express, she had admitted that her work was often criticised, sharing, “Critics are highly judgemental of my work. They call me the ‘Britney Spears of the fashion industry’ for breaking the rules!” She also appeared on the internationally acclaimed Project Runway TV series’ 14 season in 2015 where she placed sixth and was judged by celebrity judges Heidi Klum, Marie Claire creative director Nina Garcia, and fashion designer Zac Posen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India calls on Sri Lanka to fulfil expectations of Tamil minority
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
by Shishir Gupta
Over 1.7 million pending forms filed by 500,000 firms under MCA’s amnesty scheme
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Kerala High Court sets aside aquittal in Walayar minors’ rape-murder case
by Ramesh Babu

latest news

Amit Shah to attend Thuglak magazine’s 51st anniversary event in Chennai on January 14
by Divya Chandrababu
Sensex down by over 260 points to finish at 48,174, Nifty closes at 14,146
by hindustantimes.com
Trump claims voter fraud in Georgia Senate runoffs, Republican candidate calls for ‘transparency’
by By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Ukraine firm applies to make Russian vaccine, sparks political dilemma
by Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.