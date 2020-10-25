‘I’d never imagined wearing velvet but love this’: Vidya Balan after slaying in a Rs 11k burgundy red velvet kurta set on Dussehra eve

Looking ready to slay with her royal vibes and sartorial elegance, Bollywood diva Vidya Balan dolled up for Durgashtami on Dussehra eve in sustainable fashion wear by Indian designer label Varsha and Ayush Kejriwal. Rooting for the “rise of the divine feminine” on her “favouritest” day of Navratri, Vidya was yet again seen laying style goals and we can’t wait to add the traditional piece to our ethnic wardrobe this festive week.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vidya shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot in the ravishing attire. The pictures featured her donning a burgundy red velvet kurta set.

The ensemble belonged to Daira collection of the brand and was crafted to perfection with intricate embroidery in resham thread. Looking perfect for any royal occasion, the velvet suit sported a round neckline and full length sleeves.

Paired with same toned rayon solid bottom and viscose velvet stole with digital prints, the suit set had cording thread embroidery details. Pulling back her sleek mid-parted hair in a ponytail hairstyle, Vidya accessorised the look with a pair of heavy silver jhumkis and a ruby finger ring.

Wearing a dab of maroon lipstick and smokey eyes, Vidya completed the festive look with a pair of silver heels. Striking sultry poses from the sofa, Vidya captioned the pictures, “Its Durgashtami today...my favouritest of the #Navratri Lets rise together...holding each others hands ... never pulling the other down !! #riseofthedivinefeminine (sic).”

Designer Ayush too shared the pictures on his social media handle and asked, “‘Diara’ My most favourite @balanvidya in a red velvet number from the new collection ‘Diara’ in collaboration with @labelvarsha. Vidya, how can you look good in anything ?! How? (sic)” to which the actor replied, “Because hum 1st Jan waalon ki baat hi kuch aur hai..hai na !?? Haha...Thankoo @designerayushkejriwal (sic).”

She added, “Id never imagined wearing velvet but love this piece (sic)” and punctuated her comment with red heart emoji.

Vidya Balan’s comment on designer Ayush Kejriwal’s picture of her ( Instagram/designerayushkejriwal )

The ethnic wear’s original cost on Varsha’s website was Rs 11,499.

