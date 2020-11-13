‘I look grown up, no?’ Asks Suhana Khan as she flaunts perfect pout, fox eyeliner in latest selfie. Get the look

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan isn’t one to post often on her social media, and though the star kid hasn’t even debuted in Bollywood, she has quite the fan following who are always eagerly waiting for a glimpse of her pretty face. The 20-year-old Khan daughter took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a glimpse of her ‘grown up’ face with her followers just before Dhanteras and Diwali, showing off her perfect fox eyeliner as she wondered if she looked like a grownup or not. Pouting for the selfie, Suhana wrote, “I kinda look like a grown up no?” Suhana wore a sleeveless black top with gold fittings, she had her long lustrous hair open and her face has subtle make-up, with minimal rouge and lipstick completing her look. As is Suhana’s aesthetic, she opted for multiple small earrings for the many piercings in her ears and went for a delicate diamond and gold stacked necklace.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Augustya Nanda couldn’t help but comment on their close friend, Suhana’s post. Navya wrote, “Yes, stop growing.” While Augustya jokingly wrote, “Unfollowing”, to which Suhana responded sarcastically, “ha ha, you’re so funny and original.”

Previously Suhana had taken to her Instagram stories to share a birthday wish for her older brother Aryan Khan, posting a picture with her brother from the family’s recent trip to Dubai, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my bestie.jk (just kidding) ewww xxx.” Shah Rukh Khan and his family were in Dubai for supporting SRK’s team Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League.

If a perfect fox eyeliner like Suhana’s is what you’re hoping to achieve with your make-up, follow the simple steps in this video and achieve her perfectly neat and sharp look in a matter of minutes.