I’m getting my boobs out: Chrissy Teigen’s controversial home coronavirus test was in preparation for surgery

Model and Cravings cookbook author Chrissy Teigen recently faced backlash when she posted a video of herself getting a coronavirus test done at home. The American supermodel posted the video of herself on her social media, where she is seen giggling loudly as the medical professional does a swab test for her nose, joking how she ‘honestly loved it’.

As soon as Teigen posted the video on her Twitter handle, she started receiving flak from several Twitter user and has now revealed that she got the test done as she is set to go under the knife, once again.

One said, “You realized like 50k people are no longer gonna get tested now?”

Another wrote. “The #privilege of getting medical care at and inside the convenience of your home. That’s out of reach for millions, yeah.”

Not one to take things lying down, Teigen fired back, writing, “Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you.”

The 34-year-old cookbook author took to her Instagram to reveal that her upcoming surgery will be to remove her silicone breast implants. Sharing a black and white topless photo of herself with white hearts covering her nipples as she crouches while laughing, the mother of two wrote, “Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a Covid test on the Twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!”

She went on to add, “All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Chrissy’s honest post inspired several responses from her peers. Comedian Whitney Cummings joked, “I think mine got recalled can you ask.” Ayesha Curry wrote, “Life changing, you’re gonna love it. I got mine out last year. They were making me so sick.” she wrote. While singer Natasha Bedingfield commented, “I miss having big boobs from breast feeding but smaller is so so much easier to dress for sure,” and Kandi Burruss added, “I’ve been thinking about doing the same thing!”

In an April interview with Glamour magazine, Teigen opened up about getting breast implants at 20 and calling the procedure “more of a swimsuit thing.” She had said, “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky, But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

When she was asked if she got the surgery “to increase self-esteem,” she answered, “Honestly, I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now.”

