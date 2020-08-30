“I was asked for nudes, he said that’s the only way to get work”

In a shocking case, NCW recently sent out notices to celebrities such as Mahesh Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Rannvijay Sangha, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy and Prince Narula in connection with an alleged sexual assault case against Sunny Verma, promoter of IMG Ventures, a modeling agency. After several girls including minors asked activist Yogita Bhayana for help, Bhayana approached NCW that took cognizance of her complaint. While the celebs insist that they were totally unaware that Sunny Verma was allegedly blackmailing girls, NCW is preparing a report that they will send to the police for further action.

“Verma used to ask girls for completely nude pictures and videos in the name of modelling. He often threatened them to submit to his sexual desires. After establishing physical relationship with the girls, he used to blackmail them for regular sexual favours. What is most appalling is that Verma used the name of known actors and filmmaker to trap aspiring models. Many famous faces were seen promoting his beauty pageant. A simple Google check on this person should have alarmed them as this person has been arrested in a molestation case in the past.”.,” says Bhayana, founder, People against Rapes in India.

Rekha Sharma, chairperson, National Commission for Women warns young people not to fall into such dangerous traps. “Modelling aspirants need to understand that all that glitters is not gold. Please do a thorough background check of the modeling agency you desire to work with. In this particular case, many girls got fooled because Sunny Verma used top names to promote his company,” she says.

Sharma also says that the onus lies on public figure to not promote such racketeers. “These celebrities clearly didn’t bother to check Verma’s background. They seemed to be only concerned with money. People look up to them and such conduct on their part leaves one aghast. Sharma says that one of the celebrities that endorsed Verma’s show told her that she had not taken any money to promote him while Verma produced evidence before the commission - records of paying her an amount of R8 lakhs.

Sharma says that this case also involves some minor girls and the agency got no NOC signed by their parents. “There was no written permission from the parent of these 15-16 year old girls. Parents need to keep an eye on what their children are doing,” she says.

It’s so easy to lay a trap

Con men, smooth-talking fraudsters , social media-savvy racketeers, lecherous agents - the glamour world is brimming with them. They are out there to rob you of your money and self-respect. It’s tragic that a number of gullible modelling aspirants are slipping into their traps. The starry-eyed small towners desperate to make it big make for their perfect victim. Since there is no regulatory body for modeling agencies, cheating aspiring models is easy. Abroad, while you have regulatory bodies such as MAMA (Managers And Models Association), sadly there’s no such body in India, which makes it easy for racketeers and criminals to operate.

Rate kya hai tumhara?

Model Renee Kujur who is known as India’s Rihanna recalls the time when she came to Delhi from Chhattisgarhat at the age of 18. “Agents would ask me, what’s my rate for one night. When I retaliated in anger, they said, ‘what’s so shocking? All models sell their bodies. Some charge ₹500, some charge ₹2 lakh. That’s how they achieve success,” she shares.

Shattered, Renee gave up her modeling dreams until she met some genuine agents that got her shoots for reputed brands. Shockingly, even today some agents ask her for nude pictures or demand a nude web chat in return for her work. “They make you believe that sleeping for work is the norm, this is exactly how the industry works. They even site the examples of other models and say that when such big names can compromise, what’s your problem,” she says.

Sir ke saath room mein chali jaana

Model Devika Das, a leading print model based in the Capital says many agents and clients expect sexual favours and they don’t hesitate from propositioning even well established models. “Once an agent called me home for a meeting. When he offered me wine, I told him I don’t drink. He then went inside his room and closed the door. His associate told me, ‘sir ke saath room mein chali jao.” I understood that he meant and what was the purpose of this meeting. I immediately left from their and blocked their numbers,” says Das.

He kept insisting that I send totally naked pictures

"He asked for nudes, said that's the only way to enter the industry"

I was groped, I felt so helpless and scared

In October, I came across a Facebook ad for wildcard entries in a reality show called Survivors. The organiser claimed it was to be aired on a leading TV channel. I paid an entry fees of R40,000 to take part in the show. There were about 65 participants - 6-7 girls and the rest, guys. We went to a village called Nanauta in Saharanpur, UP where the shooting started. We were given tasks such as walking through mud and cow dung with our feet tied with rope. A very well known TV star attended the finale of the show. The organizer made me pay R58 k to fly the celeb.

There was a party in the night and everyone had drinks. I was not feeling well, so I went to the girls room to rest. The organizer followed me and started forcing me to join the party. He tried groping me and he was so aggrieve that it left marks on my arms when he pulled me. In the morning, he started forcing me to come along with him in his car, but I refused. I somehow escaped with the help of a few guys. It has been two years and the show has not been aired anywhere. I have been duped. I never suspected anything fishy because the organizer seemed to be associated with big names from the world of entertainment. I wish I knew that it was all a sham.

Parmita Thanvi, 23, Gwalior (name changed to protect privacy)

Watch out for these red flags!

Fake agencies operate through social media. Their most preferred platform is Facebook. They have multiple profiles with pseudo names. Genuine agencies may have a presence on social media but have minimum interaction with models there. They may call you to their office if they like your profile.

Fake agencies never call you to their office, as they usually don’t have one. They meet you at places such as cafes, hotels or parks. Genuine agencies prefer meeting you in their office.

Fake agencies ask you to pay for auditions. Genuine agencies arrange for auditions and take care of the expenses involved.

Fake agencies tell you to pay for model/artist card. They also ask for registration/membership fees which could be anywhere between Rs 2,000-50,000. Genuine modeling agencies do not ask for any fees. They take a percentage from your payment after you get some work.

Fake agencies claim tie-ups with national and international TV and film bodies. They have no documents to prove these tie-ups. Genuine agencies do not boast about such tie-ups. They generally function independently.

Fake agencies take names of successful films and serials where they have placed their artists but have no proofs. They also promise to launch you with the support of celebrities. Genuine agencies do not make such claims.

Fake agencies make it clear that no work can happen without “compromise”. Genuine agencies never make such offers.

Fake agencies ask you to provide bold, revealing pictures. They insist that skin show is in demand. Genuine agencies do not ask you to get deliberately provocative pictures clicked.

Fake agencies change phone numbers frequently. They have multiple numbers, (sometimes as many as 25-30) which stop working after some time. Genuine agencies provide you with their office numbers which rarely change.