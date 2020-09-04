Sections
ICW 2020: The show schedule announced

From designer Gaurav Gupta kick starting the week-long fashion event to couturier Manish Malhotra closing it, here is the entire lineup for India’s first-ever digital couture week.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:30 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

From evocative fashion films to runway shows captured at unconventional locations and venues, the digital schedule is out and will be a creative outlet for designers to display their design aesthetics.

A fresher iteration of fashion week is all set to begin this September. Due to the pandemic, India Couture Week 2020 will be streamed on the digital stratosphere and one can enjoy fashion shows snuggled in their beds. So get ready as we share the schedule for India’s first-ever digital couture week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times. The show will commence with Gaurav Gupta on September 18 at 8pm followed by designer Suneet Varma at 9:30pm. The week long event in association with jewellery partners Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery will come to an end on September 23, with Manish Malhotra’s magnificent showcase.

Schedule for digital couture week organised by FDCI.

The shows will be extravagant and will take flights of fancy just like one visualises couture. “Each designer in our engaging lineup is using their canvas in a different way - either shooting in a traditional haveli; a modern, contemporary structure or colonial setting or against a natural backdrop. Some also thinking out-of-the-box with creative ramp show,” says Sunil Sethi, FDCI chairman. These films will be streamed on FDCI’s digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the FDCI website. The official hashtag for the event is #DecodingCouture.

